Tango Dancing with Mireille & Friends on the next episode of We’re All In This Together

The English Language Arts Network (ELAN) and Seniors Action Quebec (SAQ) recently announced that We’re All In This Together, their popular web series for seniors, has been extended to October. This enables the groups to produce a few more episodes.
Up next is Tango Dancing with Mireille & Friends on Friday, August 13 at 6 p.m.
From the origins of tango culture and health benefits to the rhythmic walking of a social Milonga, instructor Mireille Painchaud of Studio Tango Montréal demystifies the intriguing world of tango. She also gives viewers a window into her private lesson with Anne and Neal, who share a heartwarming love story about how tango transformed their relationship and brings great joy to their daily lives.
To watch a clip of this episode, click here!
We’re All In This Together is a collaboration between ELAN and SAQ and a community initiative to reach Quebec’s English-speaking seniors. This one-of-a-kind web-series has been designed by seniors, especially for seniors. Each bi-weekly episode is directed by Montreal-based, award-winning filmmaker Bobbi Jo Hart and features entertainment, activities and conversations designed to connect with those in need of support and empathy… with a gentle reminder that we are, indeed, all in this together.
Episodes released so far can easily be found on YouTube (Search keys words “We’re All In This Together Senior Web Series”) and Facebook (Search "WereAllInThisTogetherQuebec"), and are available for anyone to enjoy.
This is also a great opportunity to take a moment to assure that the seniors around you are able to access the internet, so that they are able to take advantage of all the online resources available to them.
The English Language Arts Network is a meeting place for English-language artists and cultural workers of all disciplines from every region of Quebec, where they can share expertise and resources, build audiences and alliances, seek support, advocate for their interests, and make common cause with the Francophone arts community.
Seniors Action Quebec works to maintain and enhance the vitality of English-speaking Quebec seniors. All efforts will identify and address challenges and issues to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for English-speaking seniors.
— We’re All In This Together
— https://www.youtube.com/WereAllInThisTogether
— https://www.facebook.com/WereAllInThisTogetherQuebec
— AB
