Take a musical summer break on Place des Arts’ esplanade

As part of its program called Summer Break on the Esplanade, Place des Arts will put the performing arts back in the spotlight by presenting a series of free shows every evening at 5 p.m. — except Sunday and Monday — from August 19 to 28.
The music and dance performances are intended to reintroduce Montrealers to a number of artists and remind them of what it was like to attend outdoor shows.
It all take place at 260 Maisonneuve Blvd. W and kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 5 pm with Charles-Richard Hamelin: Tout Chopin! On a small outdoor stage set up on the Esplanade just for the occasion, pianist Charles-Richard Hamelin performs a selection of works by Frédéric Chopin, the famous Polish composer and virtuoso pianist of the Romantic period.
On Friday, Aug. 20 it’s L'Esplanade symphonique with the OSM. The musicians of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, performing in a pared-down chamber music formation, present an eclectic repertoire covering 400 years of instrumental music history. On the program, the works of several composers such as Giovanni Gabrieli, Johann Sebastian Bach, Dag Ivar Wirén, Paul Abraham Dukas, Christoph Willibald Gluck, and Astor Piazzolla.
Saturday, August 21 at 5 p.m. welcomes Jazz Apéro on the Esplanade, where well-known concert pianist and composer Lorraine Desmarais presents a jazz program featuring pieces that have shaped her career over the past 40 years, as well as some new original compositions.
After the two-day break, the shows resume on Tuesday, August 24 with Guillaume Martineau: Piano libre. In a unique and intimate outdoor event on the Place des Arts Esplanade, pianist Guillaume Martineau performs an entirely improvised program of classical and jazz influenced music.
Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. will be the time The Templier/Larenas Duo presents an accessible, elegant selection of music, featuring a blend of traditional flamenco, unique arrangements of popular classics by such artists as Édith Piaf, Björk, and Leonard Cohen; Latin-American folk songs, and works from the classical guitar repertoire.
On Thursday, Aug. 26 during Saimaniq by Oktoécho, composer Katia Makdissi-Warren, along with singers Lydia Etok, Nina Segalowitz and Hélène Martel evoke in listeners a sentiment of infinite liberty and adventure through the desert auditory spaces of Katajjaq (inuit throat singing). Rhythms from the Arab Emirates, flutes from Japan and Scandinavia, as well as electronic music join to pay tribute to the beauty and the richness of Inuit art.
Next, on Friday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m., Les Grands Ballets’ Open Rehearsals will see the esteemed troupe celebrate the upcoming arts season with a free public rehearsal, where it explores new pieces like Dans ma main, by Montrealer Gaby Baars, and excerpts from such classics as the renowned Coppélia by Arthur Saint-Léon.
And to complete the Summer Break on the Esplanade program, on Saturday, Aug. 28 is Chamber Music with musicians of the Orchestre Métropolitain — a diverse and entertaining repertoire presented by the Orchestre Métropolitain’s wind quintet that highlights the combined appeal of the flute, oboe, bassoon, clarinet, and French horn.
The performance site has a maximum capacity and spectators must reserve their spots. Activities are being held in compliance with safety measures imposed by the government and public health authorities. In case of rain, shows will be postponed.
For the complete program and to reserve your spot at 260 Maisonneuve Blvd. W., visit www.placedesarts.com/pause-estivale
— Place des Arts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.