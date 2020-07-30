Tableau D’Hôte to present live outdoor theatre in Pointe-Saint-Charles this summer with short play series

After months of closed performance venues and cancelled shows due to the current global health crisis, live theatre returns to Montréal this summer with the premiere of the bilingual series of En pointe.
Presented by the award-winning Tableau D’Hôte Theatre, this original work is an episodic series of short plays written and directed by the company’s Artistic Director, Mathieu Murphy-Perron. Each week in August and September in the Montréal neighbourhood of Pointe-St-Charles, a new episode in the series will be presented at a secret outdoor location – to be revealed by email and social media just a few hours before the performance.
Physically distanced and yet immersed in the world of the play, audiences will enjoy a unique theatrical experience imaginatively adapted to the unprecedented realities and restrictions of our times.
Stories of transformation in times of change
En pointe follows the encounters and adventures of interconnected characters living in a working-class neighborhood amid an unprecedented world crisis. Emerging from their homes after a prolonged quarantine during a global pandemic, they seek human contact, purpose, and a sense of belonging. From the pressure-cooker of isolation to adapting and resisting to a neighbourhood transformed by gentrification, can their individual hopes, fears, dreams lead to collective change and connection?
“Humorous, unifying, and uplifting, En pointe was conceived as a spontaneous gift for my neighbours in Pointe-St-Charles,” says playwright-director Mathieu-Murphy Perron, themself a resident of the Pointe. “This neighborhood is historically known for its resilience, grit, creativity and solidarity, and we wanted to pay homage to it and its residents as we collectively undergo one of the strangest, saddest and most difficult times in our history. We all need a reason to come together and share a few laughs right now, and the plays in the En pointe series are a perfect reason to leave one’s home to safely experience something ephemeral with your neighbours, even if only for a few minutes a week.”
Physically distanced theatre
All performances will be presented outdoors and with COVID-19 protective measures in place. To this effect, Tableau D'Hôte has hired a COVID-19 coordinator from the health sector to oversee all aspects of the production to ensure that the guidelines set out by public health are respected by artists and audiences alike.
In brief
- Nine live performances in August and September 2020. Each episode in the play series will only be presented once.
- Secret location to be revealed each week via email and social media a few hours before performances.
- Each performance will have a duration of 5-10 minutes.
- Bilingual English / French.
- Free admission / by donation.
— Tableau D'Hôte Theatre
— AB
