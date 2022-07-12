Sugar Road: Good old fashioned country comedy at Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg

It seems everyone is doing a production of Sugar Road this season. And so is Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg, Ontario. Well, the new hit by playwright Kristen Da Silva is part of the popular theatre’s 2022 season.
In fact, the Playhouse had been scheduled to produce the comedy in 2020 and is finally able to follow through with the show this year from July 7 through 31.
Sugar Road has all the elements of an engaging theatre experience: interesting characters, a great story line, a familiar country setting that everyone can relate to, and a terrific mixture of laughter, romance, and pure entertainment. It’s a play that will appeal to just about anyone and one that makes you feel good long after you leave the theatre.
The play’s action surrounds Hannah Taylor and an amusement park called Sugar Road that she’s inherited from her family and feels obligated to keep operating through thick and thin. She invents the Spurs and Hearts Festival, a new summer event to boost business and lands popular country music star Jesse Emberley to headline it. Before his career took off, he actually appeared at Sugar Road as a young start-up singer. In fact, he and Hannah shared a romantic evening under the stars that night 12 years ago.
Will their encounter flourish into a future relationship now that Jesse is a big star? Will he even remember her? Has she moved on from that past encounter?
Two characters close to Hannah play a big part in the action of the play. Her best friend Caroline is a hilarious individual who speaks before she thinks, acts on impulse and is a diehard fan of Emberley. She’s even determined to camp out all night to be the first in line to sit close to the stage. Handyman Ray Bishop is a former roadie who knew Hannah’s mother and is someone she has come to rely on for his support and wisdom.
Sugar Road draws audiences in and quickly involves them in the lives of these everyday people with their dreams, relationships, joys, and challenges. It’s all about small towns and big hearts. And a lot of laughter in between.
Hannah is played by Erin McKinnon who was last seen at The Playhouse in Hilda’s Yard and Who’s Wives Are They Anyway. She enjoys a busy acting career including several lengthy tours of Norm Foster’s Jonas and Barry in the Home performing with the playwright himself. Playing best friend Caroline is none other than comic actress and audience favourite AnnaMarie Lea, who coincidentally just produced Sugar Road at her Cow Patti Theatre Company in Alberta. Lea has been seen in countless Playhouse productions. Joining them is Brian Young, another familiar talent to Playhouse audiences, and has also performed at such theatres as Orillia Opera House, Magnus Theatre and Drayton Entertainment. Country star Jesse Emberley is played by Kevin Aichele last seen at The Playhouse in Where You Are.
Sugar Road is directed by Donnie Bowes, with set design by John Thompson and lighting design by Sean Free.
Performances Tue; Wed; Thu; Sat; Sun at 2 pm, and Thu; Fri; Sat at 8pm
For Information contact the Box Office at 613-543-3713; toll free 877-550-3650 or uppercanadaplayhouse.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.