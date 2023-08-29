Student-athletes taking it to the next level

There are students and there are athletes who welcome the challenge of taking things to the next level. When it comes to student-athletes advancing, it becomes a two-pronged challenge as they navigate more difficult material in the classroom and stiffer competition in their sport.
Rafaël Clément is heading into his second year as a member of the John Abbott Islanders football team and went through the process of moving to CEGEP level studies and football after graduating from Ecole Secondaire Cité des Jeunes where he played for the Citadins.
“It’s quite a big move to be honest,” Clément said. “Switching from a French to English program was a pretty big step for me, but I kind of liked the challenge because I love challenges. That’s why I wanted to play at Abbott. I knew that it was a big level, a big team that will win games and that’s the level I wanted.”
The higher level of competition that rookie arrivals face begins with simply making the roster. “It was even tougher,” Clément said. “In high school you have a pretty good chance of playing. Here, it’s the best player that plays. So, if you play better as a rookie than a fourth year that was there, you play. It’s really always a battle…. It was really tough, but I got an opportunity last year in the second game, I took it and from there I started the rest of the season.”
Academically, Clément is in the social studies program and had to adapt. “In high school there are more people checking that your work is done,” he said. “Now, it’s the student’s discipline to focus and get the work done. There are options to help you. But yeah, it was kind of hard my first session. I had to change some things more into my own work and into my agenda. I had to get better at time management.”
For student/athletes moving up, Clément offers this advice: “It’s going to be hard,” he said. “There’s going to be tough days. But don’t stay stuck to what happened on the bad days. Just keep moving forward. Keep getting better. Just be on your stuff, doing schoolwork and really just handle hard better.”
NDG native Dwight Walton has a multi-spectrum take on student-athletes moving up as he went through it as a player in the U.S., is an educator as a student supervisor with the English Montreal School Board, and a coach on the Concordia Stingers men’s basketball staff. His collegiate career found Walton playing at the NCAA Division I level with Siena College in New York State before transferring to the Florida Institute of Technology in Division II where he became a three-time All-American.
“I just think you need to be aware of who you are as a student-athlete,” said the former Canadian Olympian. “To develop as an individual, always make the best decision for what’s best for you. Don’t make a decision based on how you think your people around you are going to feel about it.”
For student-athletes making the move to the university level, Walton the educator said you have to guide them along. “You have to remember that they’re not an athlete, they are human beings and making that transition from high school to CEGEP and then ultimately university sports, whether it be here in Canada or in the United States, it’s not an easy transition. It’s a smooth transition for some, it’s not for most people, and you have to understand that… Some of them can be coming from out of province, being away from home for the first time. It’s not easy. So, we need to be there to give them the guidance that they need going forward.”
The bottom line for Walton is that you have the lead the young student-athletes where they’re going to excel no matter what they do — both academically and athletically.
“If you’re used to being a big fish in a small pond, you are now coming to a situation where everybody’s on equal footing — unless you really, really stand out,” said Walton. “You have to reestablish yourself once again and it’s not easy sometimes mentally for the ego to process that. But the journey is an exciting one… It’s not going to happen overnight. But if you’re patient, success will be there.”
