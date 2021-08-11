Strawberries in January opens Hudson Village Theatre’s 2021 season

The Hudson Village Theatre recently opened its 2021 season with Strawberries in January, a romantic comedy with a Québécois twist by playwright Évelyne de la Chenelière and translated by Morwyn Brebner, both winners of the Governor General’s Award.
Directed by Dean Patrick Fleming, the play’s 14 performances run from August 5 to 22 and stars Julie Tamiko Manning, Anne-Marie Saheb, Quincy Armorer, and Matthew Kabwe.
In the play, Sophie (Tamiko Manning) and François (Kabwe) are roommates. Sophie is also the central character in the stories François invents and tells to both the audience and to Robert (Armorer). Robert, a university professor on an extended sabbatical, had an encounter with Léa (Saheb) who has a son named François and who is looking for her childhood friend named Sophie. François introduces Sophie to Robert under the name Geneviève, so that Robert doesn’t see a link between her and the girl in the script François has given him to read.
All of them are searching for love, for connection.
Told with a constant wink, we sift through what is made up and what is real, intertwining the reality of our four characters and the fictions they create. We play between the real, the false and the imagined.
In our complicated world, it’s nice to lose yourself in a story about people yearning to find the perfect match (even when they can’t see it’s right on front of their face).
Strawberries in January: a delicious play that uses the traditional ingredients of a Romantic Comedy like love, humour, romance, coincidence and fantasy and puts an entertaining Québécois spin on it.
Julie Tamiko Manning was last seen at Village Theatre in Louis Riel: A Comic-Strip Stage Play. She’s performed in numerous plays including Paradise Lost (Centaur), Butcher (Centaur), Top Girls (Segal Centre), Othello (Scapegoat Carnivale/Segal) and Oliver! (National Arts Centre). In 2019 she toured her play The Tashme Project: The Living Archives (with co-creator Matt Miwa) across Canada.
Anne-Marie Saheb has performed in over 60 productions and was part of Black Theatre Workshop’s 2015-2016 Artist Mentorship Program. Anne-Marie was last seen in Tableau d’Hôte Theatre’s En Pointe series, Repercussion Theatre’s Shakespeare-In-The-Park production of Measure for Measure and The Last Wife (for which Anne-Marie received a 2019 META nomination for Outstanding Supporting Performance).
Quincy Armorer is celebrating 10 years as Artistic Director of Black Theatre Workshop. Previous credits include productions with the National Arts Centre, Stratford Festival, Black Theatre Workshop, Centaur Theatre, Geordie Theatre, Repercussion Theatre, Shakespeare by the Sea and 7 seasons with the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival.
Matthew Kabwe has had the great fortune to work with theatre companies like Centaur, Soulpepper, Theatre Calgary, Canadian Stage, Geordie, Scapegoat Carnivale, Tableau D’Hôte, Silk Road Institute, Teesri Duniya, Black Theatre Workshop, Hudson Village, and the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre.
Hudson Village Theatre will be implementing strict COVID protocols to help ensure the health and safety of its patrons, staff, production teams and performers.
For more on this, visit their COVID Guidlines page.
For the box office, call 450-458-5361 or email hvtbox@villagetheatre.ca
The Hudson Village Theatre is located at 28 Wharf Road in Hudson. For more information and showtimes, visit https://villagetheatre.ca/strawberries-in-january/
— The Hudson Village Theatre
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.