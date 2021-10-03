StoryFest 2021’s anniversary edition kicks off Oct. 7

Hudson-based StoryFest will soon present a very special fall line-up to celebrate the year that marks its 20th anniversary of bringing the best in Canadian writing to this Montreal-region literary festival.
From CBC Tokyo Olympics broadcaster and retired Canadian hurdles champion, Perdita Felicien, who starts things off on Thursday, Oct. 7, to a truly grand finale with Conductor Emeritus of the Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal (OSM), Maestro Kent Nagano, on December 10, StoryFest’s Director Audrey Wall couldn’t be more pleased.
“We are simply thrilled to be able to offer this very special 20th anniversary edition of StoryFest,” said Wall. “This year we will offer a mix of Zoom events, live events and an exciting hybrid presentation of a Zoom interview, which will be simultaneously screened live to an audience at our local theatre.
“We are so proud of our literary festival that has been able to bring 150 incredible Canadian authors to our community over the past two decades. And, in spite of the challenges posed by COVID, 2021 will continue this remarkable tradition.”
In addition to Felicien, who will discuss her memoir My Mother’s Daughter, on October 7, author Amanda Leduc will follow on October 14 with her novel The Centaur’s Wife, followed by Man Booker prize long-listed novelist, Mary Lawson, and her novel A Town Called Solace on October 17— all via Zoom.
StoryFest will then welcome Katherena Vermette, an author of Metis descent and a Governor General Literary Award winner, who will present her newly-released novel The Strangers on October 21, also via Zoom.
Hudson’s Community Centre will host a live event with celebrated Montreal Gazette columnist Josh Freed on October 24 — adhering to all COVID protocols and subject to change should it be necessary.
On October 31, London-based Tessa McWatt will be in conversation in a first for StoryFest: a combination Zoom/Live afternoon event with Hudson Village Theatre. McWatt will be interviewed about her new novel The Snow Line via Zoom, which will be simultaneously screened at the theatre with a live audience — a hybrid event that StoryFest will offer when welcoming acclaimed US-based novelist, Russell Banks, who will discuss his recent novel, Foregone, on November 4.
As is customary, StoryFest will also offer a Writer’s Workshop with Sara O’Leary on October 16 called Writing for Children, also via Zoom.
And nothing less than a very grand finale will be offered on December 10 when StoryFest welcomes Maestro Kent Nagano, appointed Conductor Emeritus of the OSM in February 2021 by the OSM Board of Directors and currently the General Music Director and Chief Conductor of the Hamburg State Opera (since 2015). This event will also be a hybrid Zoom/live theatre event and will close the special anniversary season.
Held annually, StoryFest is by far the largest of the busy events calendar of the Greenwood Centre for Living History, Hudson’s almost 300 year-old historic home and gardens.
Over the past two decades, StoryFest has welcomed 150 prominent Canadian writers. The list includes Margaret Atwood, Michael Ondaatje, Louise Penny, Emma Donoghue, Romeo Dallaire, Margaret MacMillan, Lawrence Hill, Tomson Highway, Souvankham Thammavongsa, Ken Dryden, Douglas Gibson, Lee Maracle, Alexandre Trudeau, Heather O’Neill, Kim Thuy, Sally Armstrong, Linden MacIntyre, Jane Urquhart, MG Vassanji, Joseph Boyden, and many, many more.
Tickets for all Zoom and Zoom/Hybrid events will be by donation. Josh Freed’s live event will be $20. Reservations are required for all events. For more information about our authors, events and to reserve, visit www.greenwoodstoryfest.com
The Hudson Community Centre is located at 394 Main Road, Hudson.
The Hudson Village Theatre is located at 28 Wharf Road, Hudson.
StoryFest’s 2021 Fall Line-up
- 1. Perdita Felicien: Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
- 2. Amanda Leduc: Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
- 3. Mary Lawson: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. via Zoom.
- 4. Katherena Vermette: Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
- 5. Josh Freed: Sunday, Oct. 24 at a 2 p.m. Live Event at the Hudson Community Centre.
- 6. Tessa McWatt: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. Zoom/Hybrid Event screened at Hudson Village Theatre.
- 7. Russell Banks: Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. Zoom/Hybrid Event screened at Hudson Village Theatre.
- 8. Kent Nagano: Friday, Dec.10 at 2 p.m. Zoom/Hybrid Event screened at Hudson Village Theatre.
- Writer’s Workshop Writing for Children with Sara O’Leary: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. ($70 for 2-hour workshop online via Zoom).
— StoryFest
— http://www.greenwood-centre-hudson.org/storyfest.html
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.