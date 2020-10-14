StoryFest 2020 welcoming Canadian authors from near and far … online

Against pandemic odds, Greenwood’s StoryFest has reinvented itself. The 19th edition is a virtual online experience with authors from across Canada and as far away as England joining in via Zoom.
StoryFest 2020 began Oct. 1 with Joan Thomas, the winner of the Governor General’s Award for Fiction for her novel Five Wives. It continued Oct. 8 with writer Annabel Lyon, online from New Westminster, B.C.
Next, on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. is Margaret MacMillan, an emeritus professor of international history at the University of Oxford, who will discuss her new book War: How Conflict Shaped Us. Readers might also be familiar with her earlier books, Paris: 1919: Six Months that Changed the World, as well as The War That Ended Peace: The Road to 1914.
Emily Urquhart will be the guest Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. A creative non-fiction instructor at Wilfrid Laurier University, she just published The Age of Creativity: Art, Memory, My Father and Me. The memoir is about her father – world renowned artist Tony Urquhart.
On Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. StoryFest welcomes Michelle Good, a writer of Cree ancestry whose novel, Five Little Indians, garnered the HarperCollins/UBC Best New Fiction Award. And on Nov. 1 at 2 p.m., Tommy Schnurmacher, a local name familiar to many, will talk about his very personal book, Makeup Tips from Auschwitz: How Vanity Saved my Mother’s Life.
Events take place at the indicated Eastern Standard Time. Reservations for all events are required in advance and can be made online at www.greenwoodstoryfest.com.
Although there is no cost for these live author Zoom events that will include audience questions, donations to the Greenwood Centre for Living History would be appreciated and can be made at the time of reservation. The events were made possible through generous partners even though fundraising activities are difficult to pursue at this time.
More details about each of the writers and all of the events can be found at www.greenwoodstoryfest.com
— Greenwood’s StoryFest
— A. Bonaparte
