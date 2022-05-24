Shining a TV light on Quebec’s English-language authors

Following the success of its first season, Writers Unbound will be back for seconds starting Tuesday, May 31 on MAtv, the community channel operated by cable provider, Vidéotron.
Hosted by Shelley Pomerance, the six thematic 30-minute episodes — produced by the Association of English-language Publishers of Quebec (AELAQ) in collaboration with MAtv — shine a TV light on Quebec’s English-language literary industry. The show features interviews with local authors and ends with reading recommendations by local booksellers, Librairie Drawn & Quarterly.
Pomerance is a well-known arts journalist, having spent more than 20 years as a CBC Radio contributor and host of shows like Saturday Spotlight and All in a Weekend. Most recently, she has been an associate programming director with the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival.
According to Rebecca West, executive director of AELAQ, the response to the first season of Writers Unbound was positive from all concerned, including MAtv.
“There are not really a ton of TV opportunities for English language authors in Quebec, whether it’s here or nationally,” said West. “When we heard from MAtv that it was one of their most popular shows last year, we jumped at the opportunity to do it again.”
Like last year, every episode will pair two authors, creating a weekly theme. The May 31 season debut, themed Montreal Militants, features Ariela Freedman and Merrily Weisbord.
“Both have written books essentially about left wingers from the 1940s and ’50s in Montreal,” Pomerance explained. “Ariela Freedman’s book, called Léa, is about Léa Roback, the activist and feminist pacifist. And in Merrily Weisbord’s book, which is called The Strangest Dream, Roback appears as well. They are both about the same period, but Ariela’s book is a novel whereas Merrily’s book is nonfiction.”
The June 7 episode, titled Loss and Recovery, pairs first-time authors Tarah Schwartz, formerly of CTV News Montreal, and David Bradford.
“Tarah’s memoir, Can’t Help Falling: A Long Road to Motherhood, is about what she went through trying to have a child,” said Pomerance, adding that Bradford’s Dream of No One but Myself is a book of poetry, filled with visual images. “A lot of it is about his complex and difficult childhood. So, the two of them are talking about loss and recovery and trauma. It seemed like a very odd pairing at first because you have a memoir of somebody trying to have a child, and then you have somebody writing poetry about a difficult childhood, but they really have a lot in common.”
The remaining episodes will pair authors Tanya Bellehumeur-Allatt and Dimitri Nasrallah on June 14; Anita Anand and Mariam Pal on June 21; Baharan Baniahmadi and Tara McGowan-Ross on June 28; and Jason Camlot with Gillian Sze on July 5.
Aside from an altered set design, the format is the same, with only a few minor changes and the addition of a noted partner — the Quebec Writers’ Federation (QWF). “The QWF has such a great community of writers and people who love English language writing in Quebec, so they were a natural kind of fit for this project,” said West.
And given the chance, the team would love to come back for a third season because there is no shortage of stories worth telling.
“We could do more than six shows on an on-going program because there is just so much happening out there in English literature in Quebec,” said Pomerance, adding, “It’s an exciting opportunity.”
A new episode debuts every Tuesday night at 8:30 pm. Clients of Videotron can tune in to MAtv on channel 9 or 609 in HD and on-demand. Each episode will be available to the general public to stream for free on matv.ca seven days after it airs, for a period of two weeks. For the complete schedule, visit matv.ca
