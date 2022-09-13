Segal Centre’s new season is ‘all the feels’

The Segal Centre has announced its lineup for the 2022-2023 season, with four new shows that have “all the feels” for a memorable theatre experience. “We are all in love with our upcoming season,” said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin. “When you and all your colleagues and everyone gets behind something, it's very empowering and inspiring.”
To kick things off just in time for the Halloween are two frighteningly witty productions: the Mel Brooks-style show Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, along with Frankenstein, which plays out much like a living comic book for the whole family. “These shows will make everybody happy and laugh, and really feel like they were entertained,” Rubin said.
In the new near the play English, by Sanaz Toossi, will resonate with every bilingual person in the audience as it follows the ongoings of an Iranian English classroom and how language impacts these relationships. “Every character has their own story, but at the same time it is so universal,” Rubin explained.
Next up is Prayer for the French Republic, which examines how antisemitism affects a family across five generations. Rubin will be directing this play and said, “As a Jewish person in our organization that has a mandate to explore Jewish identity, I’ve never seen a play that could have as much as an impact as this one will. I saw it in New York and when I came back, I moved everything off my desk to make room for it. That is how exceptional and impactful this play is. It’s so satisfying and entertaining too.”
The season wraps up with Josephine: A Musical Cabaret, by Tymisha Harris, Michael Marinaccio, and Tod Kimbro. It’s a dazzling retelling of the life of Josephine Baker. “We end the season with a nugget of candy ice cream-deliciousness that also has an important voice attached to it,” said Rubin. “This is a production about a historical figure who was Black and who paved the way for so many incredible women and women of colour. Her story is one of determination, bravery, and talent. It has such a star-studded team working on it. It’s going to be amazing.”
It's sure to be a busy theatre season for everyone involved at the Segal Centre. Rubin said, “The overall message of these productions is trying to both recognize how a Jewish organization can, should, and needs to contribute and celebrate humanity, and how the theatre can bring people together from both Jewish stories and other stories.”
