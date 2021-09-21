The Segal Centre is opening their curtain, once again, with a 2021-22 season that includes three brand-new musicals and the return of two audience favourites, plus workshops and a few furry friends.
In the fall, Every Brilliant Thing will be produced in association with the Hudson Village Theatre after winning over audiences during a limited run this past spring. It is running from October 24-November 14, and is a celebration of gratitude, resilience, and the motivating force of love. This one-man show is intimate and interactive and will offer a new prospective on life around us.
This show will be followed by the world premiere of Spot On Entertainment’s SuperDogs: The Musical by Leonard Chase and John Halpin, and it will feature President’s Choice brand’s infamous SuperDogs. The show is part-musical and part-stunt dog agility spectacle, and it will be showing from November 28-December 19. The perfect way to celebrate the holidays, this show is a fun reminder to always chase your dreams.
As the New Year approaches, Jamie Elman along with YidLife Crisis’ Eli Batalion will make their Segal season debut with the new live theatre show Pandemish. It is overflowing with their signature thought-provoking shtick and heimish kibitzing, and runs from January 22-30.
For Black History Month in February, the Segal presents the world premiere of Black And Blue Matters by Omari Newton, a hip-hop musical examining police brutality and systemic racism. It is presented by renowned Montreal theatre company Black Theatre Workshop, and the powerful show deconstructs the justice system and white supremacy, directly confronting anti-Black racism and how it affects all of us. It will be presented February 20-March 6.
The season wraps up next spring with the English-language premiere of One Night In April, a provocative 18+ rock cabaret from Israeli superstar Keren Peles running May 1-22. It follows a forbidden love affair that leads to deeply looking into a woman’s mind, where a battle plays out among her conflicting urges and is embodied onstage by multi-talented performers. It’s her desire to break free of societal expectations that will truly captivate audiences.
On the music front, concerts such as Jennifer Gasoi’s holiday concert (in partnership with the Jewish Public Library) will be back, and Broadway Café, the Segal’s popular live karaoke night for musical theatre buffs, will also be returning.
And, as always, the Segal’s Academy continues to offer unique after-school courses for aspiring performers. Running from October to May, their “Ped Day” programs, performing arts camps, workshops, and special events are back to entertain and educate students. These programs are suited for those in grades 2 to 11.
Navigating this unusual time has been no easy feat for live theatres, and as the Segal Centre starts hosting live performing art productions again, they ensure they are following all the government and safety guidelines. Not only have they gone paperless, but there is socially distanced seating, people are required to wear face coverings, and as of September 1st, they are following the mandated requirement for vaccine passports. Tickets to any of the shows can be purchased on their website (segalcentre.org), and exchanges or refunds can be made if needed, no questions asked.
The Segal Centre for Performing Arts is a not-for-profit theatre company that produces professional English-language theatre as well as celebrates and explores Jewish cultural identity. It is a nationally recognized institution that puts an emphasis on programming original interpretations of popular classic and contemporary works, while also investing in new Canadian musicals.
For more information, visit https://www.segalcentre.org/
