Segal Centre backdrops light installation to commemorate Black History Month  

To commemorate Black History Month, The Segal Centre for Performing Arts is partnering with Black Theatre Workshop (BTW) on Liberation’s Radiance, a light installation by BTW’s Artist in Residence, Lighting Designer Tim Rodrigues. This installation intends to connect people around a work of free public art until February 28.
As theatres wait to safely invite artists and patrons back inside their venues, this is an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of the Segal Centre's façade as a space to elevate BIPOC voices through visual art.
The light installation, displayed in loops, will be visible to passersby on the front of the Segal Centre (5170 chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine) every day starting at 5:30 p.m. To respect curfew guidelines, the installation will run until 7:30 p.m. every night, with more information regarding run times to be announced as restrictions and government guidelines are updated.
“Beyond the global pandemic that we have all been living through, the events of the past year have highlighted a growing need to address the anti-Black violence that is still prevalent in society both here and abroad. Black Theatre Workshop is honoured to collaborate with the Segal Centre to pay tribute to our communities, during Black History Month,” said Black Theatre Workshop Artistic Director Quincy Armorer.
“During a time of reckoning for racial justice and a rise in anti-Semitism, the Black and Jewish communities coming together to embrace our collective aspiration to protect all people is embodied in this show of lights. We’re honoured to partner with Black Theatre Workshop and commemorate Black History Month at the Segal Centre,” said Segal Centre Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.
Weekly “Reflections” from BTW’s Artist Mentorship Program (AMP)
Every week a new text reflecting on how Liberation’s Radiance and designer Tim Rodrigues’ Artist Statement speaks to them and their experiences will be released from artists in Black Theatre Workshop’s Artist Mentorship Program (AMP). These texts will be available on the Segal Centre and BTW websites. Segal Centre BIPOC Artist Advocate and Artistic Advisor Dayane Kamana Ntibarikure will host weekly discussions via Zoom to discuss the reflections and chat with the artists. Registration for these open discussions will be available at www.segalcentre.org
“As we continue to navigate this Dark Night of the Soul for our civilization, I shift my attention towards the light,” said Segal Centre BIPOC Artist Advocate and Artistic Advisor Dayane Kamana Ntibarikure. “The light workers, the leaders, and activists who no matter the challenges keep us moving towards the light and out of the shadows. Liberation’s Radiance is a beautiful reminder that we are a resilient and hopeful people and that Black lives matter yesterday, today, and tomorrow.”
— Segal Centre for Performing Arts
— Black Theatre Workshop
— AB
