Richard Chenier and Brian Campbell join forces at Galerie Espace until July 5

Montreal artist Richard Chenier is presently holding an exhibition of his drawings and paintings, along with the work of his friend, photographer Brian Campbell.
The exhibition, Reimagine: A Diary of Colours, which opened on June 30, runs until Monday July 5 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at Galerie Espace, 4844 Saint Laurent Boulevard, just below St. Joseph Avenue.
Chenier’s style of contemporary art is mostly abstract but includes some figurative work, strongly influenced by natural, organic forms playing against more symmetrical crystallized shapes. Many of the highly colourful pieces also have a kaleidoscopic aspect to them. Others have elements that are strongly influenced by Inuit and Haida indigenous groups. “I used to share a studio with a Haida artist out in B.C. (British Columbia) so a lot of people feel that there is a sort of indigenous feel to it,” said Chenier.
Chenier, a noted blues harp musician, said when he left the profession due to health reasons, he decided to focus on the visuals arts. But music remains a huge influence.
“Different kinds of music influence what people create,” he explained. “There is art that is influenced by jazz, art that is influenced by R&B, and there's art that is influenced by classical music and indigenous music. So when I'm working I'm always working with music to sort of influence the way the art comes out. That's why the art is not monochromatic. It's always more complicated. More varied or eclectic. More protean.”
About 30 pieces are on display and Chenier said, because of the pandemic, he intentionally kept the prices low. “Because of COVID, a lot of people lost money. Some people made money but a lot of people lost money so I made the prices very affordable.”
Brian Campbell’s photographs include many of public scenes taken around Montreal. And for cat lovers, the published poet and local musician also has an entire section filled with nothing but cats.
“Very nice photographs of cats in different surroundings,” added Chenier. “Very nice.”
For more information, visit https://chardart.com/
