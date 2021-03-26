Remount of MOB Inaugurates Centaur Theatre’s reopening

Thrilled with the Quebec government’s recent decision to reopen theatres, Centaur Theatre is proceeding with the remount of Catherine-Anne Toupin’s MOB, the hit play that was interrupted by Covid-19 more than a year ago. A total of 8 shows will be presented from March 26 to April 3 with evening shows starting at 7 pm and weekend matinées at 2 pm. Tickets went on sale Friday March 19 at centaurtheatre.com
“What a fantastic way to celebrate World Theatre Day on March 27th!” stated Eda Holmes, Centaur Theatre Artistic & Executive Director. “It’s been a huge challenge but I’m so proud of all of us for sticking together and doing everything we could to stay positive and connected to each other and to culture. After a year living almost entirely online, we have realized that we desperately need to be in the same room to tell each other our stories. We need it not only for our own spirits but for the health of society as a whole. The artists are ready to jump back on stage and tell those stories so that we can rebuild our world together. We have everything to look forward to, the best of which is welcoming our patrons back into the building.”
Centaur Theatre is following all of the Quebec government’s protocols to keep patrons, artists and staff safe. These include:
- socially distanced seating
- frequent routine sanitation of the theatre and public area
- compulsory hand sanitization at the entrance
- mandatory distribution of procedure masks at entrance
- verbal screening at entrance to confirm those entering the building are symptom-free
Centaur has also upgraded the ventilation system in both the theatre and public area.
— Centaur Theatre Company
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.