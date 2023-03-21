Redbone Coonhound explores racialization, power, systemic privilege and more

Out for a walk, Mike and Marissa — an interracial couple — meet a dog with an unfortunate breed name: Redbone Coonhound. This little detail unleashes a stream of debates between the two about race as well as their relationship that morphs into a series of mini-plays, each satirizing contemporary perspectives on modern culture.
The play, Redbone Coonhound, a co-production between Tarragon Theater in Toronto and Montreal’s Imago Théâtre, opened Tuesday, Mar. 21 at Théâtre Denise-Pelletier. First presented in Toronto, it explores racialization, power, systemic privilege, deep-seated fears, rages, insecurities and hope, and is inspired by a real-life incident that happened to its co-writers, Amy Lee Lavoie, who is White, and her husband Omari Newton, who is Black.
Lavoie is an award-winning playwright and graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada. Newton — a former West Island resident and alumnus of Beaconsfield High School, John Abbott College and Concordia University — is an actor, screenwriter, director and senior instructor at the Vancouver Film School.
“This dog was sniffing me up and down and when we asked the owner what breed it was, the guy replied it was a Redbone Coonhound, which to me, ‘Redbone’ and ‘coon’, are racial slurs,” recalled Newton in a recent telephone interview about the incident that took place in the West End Vancouver neighbourhood where he and Lavoie live. “So, I was pretty shocked to hear that there was a breed with this name. But my wife, who loves dogs and knew of this breed, had a different reaction because she knew a little bit more about the origin of that name and it sparked a really interesting and heated conversation. She was kind of peripherally aware that this was a slur but had more context for its name. Since I had never heard of the dog, my argument was, ‘Well, regardless of what those words used to represent, they should change the name. Why are we still using it?’”
With a bit of research, one can understand both sides of the debate. In the 18th and 19th centuries, hunters in the antebellum (pre-Civil War) southern United States commonly owned red dogs with unknown ancestry. Now, ‘Redbone’ is a term historically used in many of those states to denote a multi-racial individual or culture, and in Louisiana, it was a pejorative nickname given to a specific group. But while you might think the name comes from the colour of the dog’s red coat, it actually derives from the name of an early breeder, Peter Redbone.
As for ‘Coonhound’, this breed of hunting dog not only tracked down racoons, but larger game such as boars and bears — much the same way bloodhounds tracked down runaway slaves and other southern Blacks, sometimes pejoratively referred to as ‘Coons’. Got it?
Over the course of several days, Newton said he and Lavoie argued about the appropriateness of words and the evolution of language, race, gender, and how context has to weigh in when talking about things like language. “It was just a really interesting series of conversations and since my wife and I are both pretty funny, when we’re arguing we’re also making jokes and taking shots at each other.”
Asked if there was a message he hopes the audience will take away from the play, Newton said neither he nor Lavoie necessarily think in terms of messaging when they write, but they do hope that people who see the play reflect on their own biases and their own preconceived notions of what things mean. “It’s an equal opportunity satirizer, so we take shots at people on all sides of the political spectrum because I think what the play is really mocking is extreme attitudes — no matter which side of the coin you land.”
At Théâtre Denise-Pelletier, 4353 Ste. Catherine St. E. Tuesday, Mar. 21 to Saturday, Apr. 1. Directed by Micheline Chevrier and Kwaku Okyere, featuring Christopher Allen, Kwesi Ameyaw, Lucinda Davis, Brian Dooley, Deborah Drakeford, Jesse Dwyer and Chala Hunter. All performances are presented with French surtitles. For more information, visit www.denise-pelletier.qc.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.