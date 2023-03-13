Rahul Varma’s Counter Offence explores topics of racism, domestic abuse, and hate crimes

First produced in the mid 1990s to critical acclaim and followed by the French translation L’Affaire Farhadi with similar success, Counter Offence remains as current as ever. Exploring topics of racism, domestic abuse, and hate crimes against religion and ethnicity, these are all issues that have been on the increase. This question-provoking production, presented at the Segal Centre from March 15-April 2, is guided by director Murdoch Schon.
“The show is a 90-minute piece and it’s a procedural drama all set in a courtroom,” explained Schon. “It follows eight characters as they process and fight for their version of justice. What’s interesting about this piece is that it asks some fantastic questions: What is the definition of justice? Who gets to define what it is? What does that look like for each different person and why?”
Schon said the show is aimed at anyone who doesn’t often see themselves well-represented on a stage. “It balances two communities: there are educational elements in terms of talking about racism, so the audience for that is folks with lots of privilege who maybe have thought a little less about how systems of oppression work, but also, how do we represent different communities? The play is also setting up everybody as flawed people inside of this system, and all the characters have biases and blind spots,” Schon explained, adding, “The community that the play is asking for is people who are interested about thinking pretty deeply about their place in systematic racism.”
In this serious play there are moments of real humour, and audiences will continue to question their own biases almost 30 years later. Written in 1995 by Montrealer Rahul Varma, who is also the artistic director of the Teesri Duniya Theatre, the play was produced many times in and outside of Quebec as well as in the U.S. It was also translated into French and other languages like Italian.
“I was very aware there was violence against women in all communities, and I decided to write about it because the problem needed to be addressed,” Varma said. “I wanted to write it from an inter-cultural perspective with the idea of bringing out and telling the story in a manner that it hasn’t been told before. This led me to find the intersectionality of race with violence against women.
“I was also very bothered by the theatre I was seeing in Canada because it was so monochromatic,” he continued. “Other people weren’t represented at all. We see people in the streets — of all different races and ethnicities — so why don’t we see them on the stage or screen? I think every story should be more inclusive. Inclusion has to be integrated into the story where characters negotiate the issues, express the issues from their particular culture, and all exist on the same stage.”
Varma is hoping his play will change certain perceptions about domestic abuse. “People think it’s only within the coloured communities and it’s not… it’s all across the world,” he said. “The way it tackles the issue in a racialized community, it thinks it’s a culture, but when there’s the same police intervention in white domestic violence cases, it’s treated as a crime. It should be treated as a crime across the board. The same thing can not be considered ‘culture’ in one community and violence in another.”
For those reasons, Varma was enthusiastic that his story was being told on the Segal Centre stage where such issues can be discussed openly and honestly. “We have been presenting our work at the Segal Centre for 10 years because they have a diverse mandate,” he said. “They are very welcoming to diversity in their own work and to other communities. They are a very community-based venue and yet very professional too.”
The Segal Centre for Performing Arts is located at 5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine Rd.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.segalcentre.org/en/archive/counter-offence
