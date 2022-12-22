Pro Musica’s coming concert season features the grand piano

Pro Musica unveiled the programs of its new season, which places a special focus on the grand piano. Under the artistic direction of Irina Krasnyanskaya, the Cartes Blanches series features a group of musicians who have already established distinguished international reputations.
"The piano is a universal instrument, always capable of charming and conquering us again, with its unlimited capacities and its almost infinite repertoire,” stated Krasnyanskaya. “For me... it's my instrument, the one I chose, that I've always loved."
In all, eight concerts will be divided into two musical series — Cartes Blanches and Mélodînes. Under the theme Grand piano, Pro Musica will present four concerts at the Pierre-Mercure Hall of the Pierre-Péladeau Centre featuring nine musicians, including Sergei Babayan, Serhiy Salov with the Pro Musica String Quartet composed of Marie Bégin, Abby Walsh, Cynthia Blanchon and Noémie Raymond-Friset, Marc-André Hamelin as well as Duo Bax & Chung.
The Mélodînes series will be tribute to chamber music with Laurianne Houde and Philippe Gagné (winners of the Canadian Music Competition), solo recitals, with Felix Hong and Jeanne Amièle (winners of the Prix d'Europe), and a four-handed duet, with Nicolas Ellis (conductor, founder of the Orchestre de l'Agora) and Philippe Prud'homme (pianist and composer).
For much more information, visit https://promusica.qc.ca/
— A. Bonaparte
