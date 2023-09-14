Popular comedy Shirley Valentine hits Playhouse Stage

Want to be inspired to live out your dreams and have a ton of laughs at the same time? Then catch a performance of Upper Canada Playhouse’s production of Shirley Valentine playing September 14 to October 1 and you’ll be hard pressed not to leave the theatre with a smile on your face and a promise to dust yourself off and do that one thing you always dreamed of doing.
Shirley Valentine, by Willie Russell, took the theatre world by storm in 1986 and became an Oscar-winning movie three years later. The play has been a theatre mainstay for decades and The Playhouse, in Morrisburg, Ontario is putting on a production starring Sarah Quick who has many performances of the character under her belt.
Playhouse Artistic Director Donnie Bowes saw Quick’s performance in the show at Globus Theatre in Bobcaygeon, Ontario and knew at that moment that he wanted the Playhouse audience to also experience this wonderful comedy.
“Our summer series usually wraps up by Labour Day, but we decided to extend it into September this year so our audience would have a chance to see the show,” said Bowes. “I’ve seen several performances of the play over the years, but Sarah Quick’s Shirley is an experience not to be missed.”
It’s the story of a down to earth Liverpool housewife trapped in a midlife crisis. Her husband Joe is predictable and stubborn and she confesses to be so lonely she resorts to talking to the wall to share her frustrations and dreams. She secretly longs for her carefree youth when she was single and confident and didn’t have to put the wants and needs of her husband, daughter and son ahead of her own.
Shirley’s thoughts move from one hilarious story to the next in this entertaining roller-coaster of emotions all the while preparing an entire meal, peeling and chopping potatoes, frying eggs, setting the table and enjoying her wine.
Quick is well-positioned to play this hilarious and inspiring character. Originally from Manchester, England, she trained at the University of Wales obtaining a BA (Hons) degree in Drama along with certificates in acting from the London College of Music and The Guildhall. In 1999 she formed Quick Change Theatre and toured throughout Canada, Ireland, England, the U.S. and Australia with her self-penned works ‘Thanks for the Mammaries’, ‘Sex and Sensibility’, ‘The Men Commandments’, ‘Do You Take This Man’ and ‘B4 & After’. ‘Do You Take This Man’ was CBC’s pick of the Edmonton Fringe and received an outstanding Drama award at the Melbourne International Fringe Fest.
Quick is co-founder and Artistic Director of Globus Theatre in Bobcaygeon, now celebrating its 20th season and where she has performed in over forty productions.
This is the last production of The Playhouse’s summer series. Up next is the new comedy A Short History of Nuthin with Lucien and Jimmy the Janitor, October 17-22, followed by a new Christmas concert Home For The Holidays, December 5-17, with Leisa Way and the Wayward Wind Band December.
Shirley Valentine plays September 14 to October 1 with 2 pm shows Tue/Wed/Thu/Sat/Sun and 7:30 pm shows Thu/Fri/Sat. Box Office at: 613-543-3713; 877-550-3650 or uppercanadaplayhouse.com
— Upper Canada Playhouse
— AB
