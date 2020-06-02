Pointe-à-Callière, Montréal Archaeology and History Complex, reopens on June 25 with reduced rates

After remaining closed for the past 14 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pointe-à-Callière will finally be reopening to the public as of June 25, with a discount on admission tickets, said a June 2 release.
The entire Museum team is hard at work, putting in place various measures required to ensure a pleasant and safe visit for everyone who comes to Pointe-à-Callière.
“We are extremely excited and happy at the idea of being able to welcome visitors back to the Museum. Our exhibitions are brought to life through the public’s eyes and interactions, and it is therefore truly delightful to know that the Museum will soon be enlivened once again. The museum experience will be different, of course, but it promises to be just as enriching,” stated Francine Lelièvre, Executive Director of Pointe-à-Callière. “We believe that this will be the perfect occasion this summer for Montrealers to discover or rediscover their Museum and their city’s history. Thousands of people, including many families, have discovered us in recent weeks through our virtual initiatives, and they will now be able to make many more discoveries on site. There’s nothing quite like the Museum’s immersive experience, as you are filled with emotion while viewing authentic archaeological remains or some of the finest examples of our world heritage.”
Programming at the Museum
In order to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, two pathways through the Museum will be available for visitors to follow, based on their individual preferences. Visitors will, of course, be free to skip certain exhibitions or to spend more time at others. On view will be the two temporary exhibitions, The Incas, Treasures of Peru (until October 4, 2020) and Into the Wonder Room (until January 10, 2021)—a great way to get away without leaving the city—as well as most of the Museum’s permanent exhibitions. The Generations MTL multimedia show, which takes place in a cinema-style theatre, will not be presented to visitors for the time being. The Pointe-à-Callière team is also looking into the possibility of holding virtual versions of some of its summer activities, including the 18th Century Public Market, which was to take place in late August.
Practical Information and Health Measures
- Open from 11 am to 5 pm from Tuesday to Sunday during the summer season, the Museum is offering a discount on its regular prices for the reopening, going up to 15% off for adult and family tickets.
- The Museum Shop will be open, but L’Arrivage Bistro remains closed until further notice.
- Outdoors, in the area around Pointe-à-Callière, Place D’Youville and Place Royale will be open to pedestrians only, allowing for greater physical distancing and a pleasant environment.
- Indoors, a limited number of visitors will be allowed inside the Museum and in the exhibition rooms at the same time, in order to maintain physical distancing. Staff will frequently clean all surfaces, and hand-washing stations will be available in several locations. Personnel in contact with visitors will be wearing masks.
- In order to limit contact, visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets online on the day they will visit the Museum.
To see all of the measures and guidelines that will be in place when Pointe-à-Callière reopens, go to: https://bit.ly/guidelinesPAC
— Pointe-à-Callière
— AB
