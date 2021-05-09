Poetry by Patricia Kelly: I am French Canadian

In my country winters are long, persistent, and freeze the hair in your nostrils cold, twenty below makes the shelter of home, a survival necessity…
still, there is beauty dans l’hiver
sleigh rides, sugar shacks, and cozy fires
but watch out for the icicles that are big enough to give you a concussion
***
In my country
drinking starts young
guess it gives us something to do during hibernation
house parties, dancing with our hands in the air
music and laughter are our antidepressants
la poutine a comforting hangover cure
***
In my country
as in all countries
shame still lingers in the shadows of history
but sometimes, as in the growth of spring, we rise from the dark
like taking a stand for those who cannot defend themselves
corporal punishment, at last, banned in all schools
advocating for children: they are, after all, our future, eh?
***
In my country
summers are hot and muggy
pools are happy places and lakes are clean and glorious
the sun's warmth is welcomed like a best friend we miss profoundly
picking up right where we left off
with a cold Canadian beer and a floatie
***
In my country
classic rock still rocks, and so does Michael J Fox
we know what real bagels taste like
and we bring ketchup chips and bloody caesars to potlucks
radios in kitchens play Shania
man, I feel like a woman
***
In my country
we have 200 million lakes and rivers
that gives us 20 percent of the world’s freshwater
we still drink from our lawn hoses and taps
but don’t forget, with abundant nature comes bugs
enough to make you run for your life
take cover with your Skin So Soft!
***
In my province
we speak the language of love
a kiss on each cheek is the cultural norm
we are an affectionate, passionate people
who love deeply, talk with our hands, and hug with our hearts
the opposite of the Seattle freeze
we delight in getting to know new people
welcome to our Canadian Club
we may have two flags
but the Fleur de Lis grows in all the land
***
In my province
food is an exciting and enthusiastic experience of community
breakfast could be baked beans, creton, and meat pie
a sweet morning may bring pancakes with pure maple syrup
tapped from the trees on the property of someone we know
we embrace the diversity of cooking
as much as we embrace diversity of people
***
I am French Canadian
a quirky miraculous human
born on the planet earth
living in a universe among a hundred million planets
in a galaxy of mysteries
C’est la Vie
***
Patricia Kelly is a freelance writer and the author of The Freedom of Contentment: Letting Go of Unwanted Habits and Managing Everyday Worries and The Tao of Northern Exposure. She's certified in Hypnotherapy and Stress Management and works at her town's public library. Patricia loves memoirs because she believes that our personal stories are of great value to each other. She lives with her husband and son in the Pacific Northwest but will always be a French Canadian at heart. Her parents, now in their nineties, still live in the home where she grew up in Vaudreuil, Quebec.
— Patricia Kelly
— http://patriciamabelkelly.com/
— AB
