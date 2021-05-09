Poetry by Patricia Kelly: I am French Canadian

Patricia Kelly is a freelance writer and the author who lives with her husband and son in the Pacific Northwest but will always be a French Canadian at heart. Her parents, now in their nineties, still live in the home where she grew up in Vaudreuil, Quebec.

 Photo: Courtesy Patricia Kelly

In my country winters are long, persistent, and freeze the hair in your nostrils cold, twenty below makes the shelter of home, a survival necessity…

still, there is beauty dans l’hiver

sleigh rides, sugar shacks, and cozy fires

but watch out for the icicles that are big enough to give you a concussion

***

In my country

drinking starts young

guess it gives us something to do during hibernation

house parties, dancing with our hands in the air

music and laughter are our antidepressants

la poutine a comforting hangover cure

***

In my country

as in all countries

shame still lingers in the shadows of history

but sometimes, as in the growth of spring, we rise from the dark

like taking a stand for those who cannot defend themselves

corporal punishment, at last, banned in all schools

advocating for children: they are, after all, our future, eh?

***

In my country

summers are hot and muggy

pools are happy places and lakes are clean and glorious

the sun's warmth is welcomed like a best friend we miss profoundly

picking up right where we left off

with a cold Canadian beer and a floatie

***

In my country

classic rock still rocks, and so does Michael J Fox

we know what real bagels taste like

and we bring ketchup chips and bloody caesars to potlucks

radios in kitchens play Shania

man, I feel like a woman

***

In my country

we have 200 million lakes and rivers

that gives us 20 percent of the world’s freshwater

we still drink from our lawn hoses and taps

but don’t forget, with abundant nature comes bugs

enough to make you run for your life

take cover with your Skin So Soft!

***

In my province

we speak the language of love

a kiss on each cheek is the cultural norm

we are an affectionate, passionate people

who love deeply, talk with our hands, and hug with our hearts

the opposite of the Seattle freeze

we delight in getting to know new people

welcome to our Canadian Club

we may have two flags

but the Fleur de Lis grows in all the land

***

In my province

food is an exciting and enthusiastic experience of community

breakfast could be baked beans, creton, and meat pie

a sweet morning may bring pancakes with pure maple syrup

tapped from the trees on the property of someone we know

we embrace the diversity of cooking

as much as we embrace diversity of people

***

I am French Canadian

a quirky miraculous human

born on the planet earth

living in a universe among a hundred million planets

in a galaxy of mysteries

C’est la Vie

***

— Patricia Kelly

http://patriciamabelkelly.com/

— AB

