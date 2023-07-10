Playhouse summer season sizzles with ‘Who’s Under Where?’

Morrisburg, Ontario’s Upper Canada Playhouse summer season continues with the comedy Who’s Under Where, running July 6-23. It’s an action-packed, entertaining show that reflects the style of the popular British sitcom where ordinary everyday characters find themselves in predicaments that lead to hysterical cover-ups, misunderstandings, hijinks and desperate efforts to escape disastrous consequences-all of which generate much laughter for audiences who watch it all unfold.
Who’s Under Where is actually a Canadian comedy penned by playwrights Marcia Kash and Doug Hughes and has been one of the most-produced comedies of its kind with over 100 productions in eight countries and five languages. After 20 years it still breaks box office records and has audiences howling in the aisles. The reason is simple-it’s funny.
Clothing designers Jane and Sybil are chasing the deal of their careers. They rent a hotel suite for a private showing of their Passion Fashion Wear lingerie for world famous Italian designer Bruno Fruferelli. All is going to plan until their jealous husbands, George and Paul, arrive on the scene, break into their hotel room filled with lingerie and jump to the wrong conclusions about what their wives have really been up to. Their chances of sealing the five million-dollar deal soon become jeopardized by stolen underwear, mistaken identities and their husbands’ outrageous efforts to sabotage their opportunity of a lifetime.
The Playhouse has assembled a stellar cast of actors well-versed in the comedic and physical demands of this type of show. “Shows like this are real crowd-pleasers,” remarks the show’s director Donnie Bowes. “They also require highly-skilled actors, designers and technicians to execute them effortlessly. We have a great team here at The Playhouse and look forward to giving our audience a really entertaining show.”
Included in the cast are many familiar faces to Playhouse audiences. Kathleen Egan Veinotte is Sybil and was last seen in last season’s Wally’s Café. She has many Playhouse productions to date including Having Hope at Home, The Affections of May and Lunenburg to name a few.
Alison Lawrence has been seen in such shows as Miracle on 34th Street and Last of the Red Hot Lovers and can be seen in Amazon Prime’s TV show The Lake. The husbands in the show are played by Garfield Andrews and Victor Cornfoot-both with several Playhouse credits under their belt.
Audiences will also be treated to new faces on the Playhouse stage. Salvatore Scozzari plays fashion tycoon Fruferelli and brings a wealth of stage experience to the role, and rounding out the cast playing model Sebastian is Eric Finlayson.
Who’s Under Where plays July 6-23 with 2 pm shows Tue/Wed/Thur/Sat/Sun and 7:30pm shows Thu/Fri/Sat. Call the Box Office at 613-543-3713; 877-550-3650 or visit www.uppercanadaplayhouse.com
— A. Bonaparte
