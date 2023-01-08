Pianist Sergei Babayan at Salle Pierre-Mercure Jan. 15

The first concert of Pro Musica’s Cartes blanches series will feature renowned pianist Sergei Babayan on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. at Salle Pierre-Mercure, 300 Boul. de Maisonneuve E.
Born in Armenia into a musical family, Babayan began his studies there with Georgy Saradjev and continued at the Moscow Conservatory with Mikhail Pletnev, Vera Gornostayeva and Lev Naumov. Now 62, Babayan is an American citizen who calls New York City home.
Traveling the world since the late 1980s, Babayan has won a number of major international competitions, has collaborated with acclaimed conductors and orchestras, and regularly performs in the world's most prestigious venues, including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall in London, the Konzerthaus in Vienna, the Maison de la Radio in Paris, the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg and the Tonhalle in Zurich.
Babayan’s programming covers a wide repertoire, often including baroque and classical composers. For the January 15 concert the program features works by Franz Liszt, Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven and Sergey Rachmaninoff.
For tickets and more information visit www.promusica.qc.ca
— Anthony Bonaparte
