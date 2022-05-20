Orchestre classique de Montréal welcomes 200 health care workers to May 27 concert

The Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM) is adding a concert to its regular season in tribute to Quebec’s health care workers, under the baton of Jacques Lacombe, on Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m. at the Maison Symphonique (1600 Rue Saint-Urbain). A lineup of Canadian opera stars, along with the pianist Jean-Philippe Sylvestre, will join the OCM for an all-Beethoven program.
Two-hundred health care workers from the Jewish General Hospital (JGH) and the Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM) will be invited free of charge, thanks to the support of the evening's sponsor, Medicom. The workers will also receive a vibrant and well-earned tribute. “It is with great emotion that we organize this last concert of the season in order to highlight the true heroes of our society who have worked tirelessly and taken care of us for more than two years,” says Taras Kulish, Director General of the OCM.
This concert will also be an opportunity to hear several musicians selected for the Canimex mentoring program, supported by the Canimex Group and the RBC Foundation. The 13 students from the Faculty of Music of the Université de Montréal will join the orchestra for the concert.
The concert features Eroica, Symphony no.3, op. 55, by Beethoven, as well as Choral Fantasy, op. 80 by Beethoven.
The programme features Jean-Philippe Sylvestre, Piano; Suzanne Taffot, Soprano; Jacqueline Woodley, Soprano; Rose Naggar-Tremblay, Mezzo-Soprano ; Emmanuel Hasler, Tenor; Matthew Dalen, Tenor; Jean-Philippe Mc Clish, Baritone; Les Filles de l'île & Les Chantres Musiciens, Choirs ; Jacques Lacombe, Conductor ; and Evgenii Sakmarov, Assistant Conductor.
Tickets are $25 to $149.99, on sale at placedesarts.com
— Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM)
— A. Bonaparte
