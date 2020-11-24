Orchestre Classique de Montréal’s Handel’s Messiah available online Dec. 8 to 22

The Orchestre classique de Montréal continues a long-standing annual tradition with its presentation of Handel’s beloved masterpiece on Tuesday, December 8, at 7:30 p.m. in a special online concert, following current health and safety guidelines.
Broadcast live from St. Joseph’s Oratory, the performance will feature a cast of talented singers and is sure to get music lovers into the holiday spirit! The concert will be available for viewing online until December 22.
Conductor Boris Brott and the musicians of the Orchestre classique de Montréal will be joined by soprano Elizabeth Polese, mezzo-soprano Rihab Chaieb, tenor Marcel d’Entremont and baritone Hugo Laporte. Professional vocal ensemble Les Rugissants will take to the stage along with conductor Xavier Brossard-Ménard, who will lead the first part of the concert under the auspices of a mentorship with Maestro Brott.
Elizabeth Polese is a recent graduate of the Atelier lyrique de l’Opéra de Montréal and a winner of the 2019 Sullivan Foundation award. The Globe & Mail described her as “powerful and engaging” while Opera Canada has praised her as “sparkling,” “delightful,” with “power to spare.”
Tunisian-born Montreal singer Rihab Chaieb was a member of the Metropolitan Opera’s prestigious Lindemann Young Artist Program. In the fall of 2018, she took home third prize in the Operalia world opera competition in Lisbon, founded by Plácido Domingo. Since then, Rihab has made a number of major debuts, establishing herself as a rising star in the lyric mezzo-soprano repertoire.
Québec baritone Hugo Laporte is renowned for his elegant style, velvet timbre and charismatic stage presence. The winner of several competitions, he was awarded the Grand Prize at the 2014 OSM Manulife Competition. More recently, he received the Teatro alla Scala prize at the Vienna based Belvedere Competition and will make his debut at La Scala in Milan in 2023.
Born in Merigomish, Nova Scotia, Marcel d’Entremont is the recipient of the Portia White Prize, the Nova Scotia Talent Trust’s top award. In November 2018, he also received McGill University’s Wirth Vocal Prize, Canada’s largest music scholarship.
Handel’s Messiah
Tuesday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. (available on demand until December 22)
Orchestre classique de Montréal
Tickets: $15 | Online at orchestre.ca
- Elizabeth Polese, soprano
- Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano
- Marcel d’Entremont, tenor
- Hugo Laporte, baritone
- Les Rugissants vocal ensemble (Xavier Brossard-Ménard, conductor)
- Boris Brott, conductor
- Xavier Brossard-Ménard, guest conductor
The Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM), previously known as the McGill Chamber Orchestra, was founded in 1939 by violinist, conductor, and composer Alexander Brott and his wife Lotte Brott. It is now led by Boris Brott, OC, OQ, the elder son of Alexander and one of Canada’s most internationally renowned conductors.
— Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM)
