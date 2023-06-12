The Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM) will perform its last concert of their 83rd season: It’s the world premiere of The Ice Storm Symphony by Quebec composer Maxime Goulet, as well as Carl Orff's Carmina Burana, conducted by maestro Alain Trudel. The double bill will be presented at the Maison symphonique on Tuesday, June 20 at 8 p.m.
The concert will also be dedicated to the memory of Boris Brott, the former artistic director and renowned OCM conductor, who passed away in April 2022.
The premiere of The Ice Storm Symphony marks the 25th anniversary of the 1998 ice storm. A project initiated by the OCM, Goulet’s first symphony was co-commissioned with four other orchestras: the Orchestre symphonique de Laval, the ROCO chamber orchestra (Houston), the Orchestre symphonique de Sherbrooke, and the Orchestre symphonique de Trois‑Rivières. A recording of the piece was released in January 2023.
“This is a piece I composed and started in 2019 while Boris was still alive. He approached me and had performed a lot of my music, and he said he was doing a big concert in 2023 and wanted to commission a bigger piece from me than usual,” Goulet explained during a recent phone interview. “In order to fund this project, I had the idea to approach other orchestras who also play my music and have the budget.”
He was then asked what he wanted to talk about in his piece, and while he wanted to do something about the environment, he had recently finished another similar piece, so he chose to write a symphony about the 1997 ice storm. “I was 17 when it happened and I realized how vulnerable we are and how much we are attached to the state of our environment,” he said. It would also mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic storm. “The other orchestras were willing to chip in, just like during the ice storm where everybody was helping each other. We all had a goal in mind and all chipped in together, so I’m grateful for that.”
A quick lesson in writing a symphony: There are four movements, all of which evoke specific emotions. The Ice Storm Symphony is definitely moving and was written by Goulet as such. The first movement is turmoil and begins with the coming of the storm with music that is very descriptive. We have the sound of the ice rain falling on the rooftop, which was a characteristic sound of the ice storm, and the sound of the wind, which becomes bigger and bigger,” he explained. The second movement is warmth and mirrors how people helped each other who had electricity or fireplaces. “The music is a bit more happy and hopeful.” The third movement is darkness: “It’s all about those dark nights with no electricity, and for a lot of people, they could see the stars in the city because there was no light pollution – it was scary but beautiful, so the music creates that mix of sorrowness and mournful but [beautiful] reflections of the string instruments. It’s more calm and mysterious.” Finally, the fourth movement is all about light and everything coming back. “There’s a big crescendo of positive energy in this movement, with a lot of military drums because, at that time, the army came in to remove the fallen trees and electricity poles. It’s not only chronological but you can see the dramatic art going through it.”
Goulet has worked in a wide range of musical realms, from opera to video games. His classical pieces are regularly performed by global ensembles like the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, and the Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège.
To conclude the upcoming OCM concert, more than 100 choristers and 60 musicians will move onto the stage to perform Carmina Burana, Carl Orff’s cantata that was inspired by satirical medieval poems about romance and fortune. Joining them will be Quebec soloists Aline Kutan (soprano), Antoine Bélanger (tenor), and Hugo Laporte (baritone).
