Opera singers balancing careers

The opera Carmen, which is regarded as one of the most popular operas of all time, will be presented as a concert by the Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM) on March 8 and 9 at the Pierre Mercure Hall. The title role will be played by mezzo soprano Julie Nesrallah, who is also the host of Tempo on CBC Music, Canada’s national classical music program, and the host of SOLO, the international award-winning television series on CBC. The prominent role of Micaëla will be sung by Cameroonian-Canadian soprano Suzanne Taffot, who is a lawyer as well.
While music plays an extremely big role in the lives of both Nesrallah and Taffot, and always has, they also have secondary careers in broadcasting and law. Both of these accomplished singers admitted that their day jobs were no more or less important than their professional singing careers, and they feel as though they divide their time between the two quite equally. “I started singing when I was 8 and I got the job at CBC as an adult, so my life is split right down the middle,” Nesrallah explained from her home in Toronto.
Nesrallah spent 12 years living in Le Plateau area of Montreal a few years ago. “Singing had been the only thing I’d ever known and done… I had never had a day job. And then I got headhunted for the gig at CBC, and I honestly didn’t know what was going to happen. I decided I was never going to get an opportunity like this again, so I had to take the job even though I was scared to death. And, in the end, it’s now been 14 years that I’ve been hosting.”
It is because of her broadcast work that she says she has improved as a singer. “I am listening to music all day long, and not just opera but all different kinds of music, and because of that, it has made me a better singer,” Nesrallah said. “The job has been working some deep magic on my vocal life.”
Taffot, who lives in Ahuntsic, said she balances her two careers by being very organized. It’s the only way she can manage the hectic schedules of both. “I am always being asked how I do all of this, and it’s by properly managing my time,” she said.
She started singing in Cameroon and then France, where she was also studying for her law degree, and finally made a move to Montreal where she started taking private singing lessons. She also has a master’s degree in opera music and two master’s degrees in law. “When it comes to being a lawyer, I don’t work alone. I have a firm and other lawyers and interns with me. And I always make sure that I don’t accept all the contracts. if I have a court date, then I focus on that and will turn down singing contracts. And it’s the same the other way around. It’s very much about being organized and shifting my mind depending on what I’m doing.”
The upcoming show in Montreal is something both singers are excited about being a part of. “It’s going to be vocally and artistically wonderful,” Nesrallah said. “Carmen has all these hits, and even if you think you don’t know Carmen, you know Carmen.”
Given that this is Taffot’s homebase, the concert here holds an especially special place in her heart. “For me, it’s a debut – I have never sung during an entire opera here in Montreal,” she said. “And I’ll get to sing in front of my family, which is really special, and in front of my teacher, who believed in me since the first day. It will be amazing.”
The OCM will take the stage for two performances of Bizet’s abridged classic Carmen under the baton of conductor Boris Brott on March 8 and 9, at 7:30 pm at the Pierre Mercure Hall.
