Opéra de Montréal announces changes to the 2020–2021 season

Opéra de Montréal’s General Director, Patrick Corrigan announced on June 19 changes to the company’s 2020–2021 season, owing to the current pandemic.
La Traviata and Jenůfa, which were to be presented respectively from 26 September to 4 October and from the 14 to 22 November 2020, will be rescheduled in 2021–2022.
“Following the release of CNESST guidelines for health standards in the performing arts, we are compelled to consider productions of large-scale operatic works such as La Traviata and Jenůfa, each involving over 200 artists and other professionals, as causing insurmountable health risks for the performers, technicians and staff involved. Given the scale of these productions, it would be impossible for us to comply with the public health regulations now in force on stage, in the orchestra pit, and behind the scenes,” stated Patrick Corrigan. “These large-scale productions require several months of work before the actual performances and it is imperative that we make a decision now rather than later as it would be impossible to respect all the deadlines related to such artistic projects.” he concluded.
The 2020–2021 season will, therefore, feature four productions:
- La voix humaine & L’hiver attend beaucoup de moi, previously scheduled for March 2020, will be presented in the fall of 2020 in front of an intimate audience;
- The world premiere of the Quebec opera La beauté du monde, by Julien Bilodeau and Michel Marc Bouchard, will be presented in March 2021 at Théâtre Maisonneuve;
- Le nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro), featuring a 100% Canadian cast, will be performed at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier in May;
- Riders to the Sea, as well as the premiere of a new work by Hubert Tanguay-Labrosse and Olivier Kemeid in collaboration with Ballet Opéra Pantomime (BOP) and I Musici de Montréal, takes the stage at the Monument-National, also in May.
“The more intimate performances are an extraordinary medium for showcasing local works and artists, and that’s exactly what we’ll be doing in the fall with the creation of the Quebec chamber work L’hiver attend beaucoup de moi, followed in the spring by La beauté du monde at Théâtre Maisonneuve and the premiere of a new work in collaboration with BOP at the Monument-National,” Corrigan added.
Opéra de Montréal subscription holders have all been contacted and offered the options of donating the value of their tickets for La Traviata and Jenůfa as part of the Make Montreal Sing Again! campaign; keeping the ticket value in their account for a future purchase; or obtaining a refund. The Make Montreal Sing Again! campaign was created to help OdM weather the COVID-19 crisis and lay the groundwork for a resoundingly successful return to the stage.
The decrease in box office revenue recorded for Opéra de Montréal has entailed a total loss of $1.1 million for the 2019–2020 season. A significant decrease is also expected in the upcoming season, given the postponement of its two fall productions.
“Opéra de Montréal is fortunate to have the support of a growing family of donors. Our art form needs these generous individuals who are partners with us in building our artistic momentum. This essential support will allow the company to keep on course for the upcoming season” Corrigan stated.
Online programming is also planned, providing OdM audiences as well as new audiences with high-quality operas and concerts in the comfort and security of their homes. Live concerts in intimate settings will also be presented whilst fully respecting the public health measures, in addition to creative workshops to develop new works for future seasons. Opéra de Montréal is intent on adapting its artistic activities with the aim of allowing as many artists as possible to work and maintain their vital contribution to the development of opera. Supporting them is a priority for the company during these difficult times.
A complete and detailed schedule of all these activities will be released no later than September.
The Atelier lyrique completed with the help of remote platforms, its training program ending in late May. It will resume activities in September, with a new cohort. Artists-in-residence will receive the comprehensive training and will participate in numerous fulfilling artistic and professional projects, whilst respecting the public health measures. The Educational and Community Engagement department will maintain activities and collaborations with La Gang à Rambrou, Ste-Justine Hospital and the CSDM (Montreal School Board). New programs will be added and adapted for easy online accessibility.
— Opéra de Montréal
— AB
