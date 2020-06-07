Online and socially distanced This Is Not a Fringe Festival runs June 11-21

MainLine Theatre and the team behind the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival recently revealed the programming for Ceci n’est pas un Fringe ::: This Is Not a Fringe Festival, taking place June 11-21, 2020.
Audiences and artists are invited to gather for 11 days of online and socially distanced art, including theatre, dance, music, magic, storytelling and activities for kids! On June 1 it announced an overview of our programming with the final festival master schedule to be revealed and tickets to go on sale at montrealfringe.ca on June 8.
“This isn’t your typical Fringe Fest,” says Amy Blackmore, MainLine Theatre’s Executive and Artistic Director. “In fact, this is not a Fringe Festival at all! Postponing the 30th anniversary of the Fringe was heartbreaking, so we decided to conceive an alternative event. Inspired by the resilience of our artistic community and the desire for audiences to get their Fringe on this month, we’ve curated a selection of activities to keep the spirit of the Fringe alive.”
Programming Highlights
Signature Series
A combo of online free and paid events bringing together the best of the Fringe past, present and future, June 11-21. Expect to participate in Zoom hangouts, watch livestreams and join interactive games that include blasts from the past, festival favourites and innovative ideas. The lineup kicks off with an Opening Night Concert on June 11, followed by nightly events such as Fringelivestream’s Being Brown is my Superpower and The Iceberg, QDF Coffee Time, In The Stars by Home Theatre Productions, Smut Slam: a dirty storytelling open mic, CROWD KARAOKE with Sherwin Tjia, Edging With Mike – The Re-Edgening, Lipsync Bingo – Fringe Fundraiser with House of Gahd, an ELAN Schmoozer and more! Spend your evenings with us!
Daily Dose of Fringe
A range of tiny artistic offerings, June 12-21.
- Contemporary dance videos in partnership with Bouge d’ici featuring work by choreographers and dance artists Allison Elizabeth Burns, Aurora Prelević, Jalianne Li, Jessica Sofia Lopez Garcia, Julianne Decerf, Liane Thériault, Naomi Gwynn, Stéphanie Fromentin and Tiera Joly Pavelich.
- Magic acts presented by magicians from across the national Fringe Festival circuit, including Derrick Chung, Grant McSorley, Jacque Swan, Marc Trudel, Purple Magic and more!
- Short stories presented in partnership with the Montreal storytelling events Confabulation and Enfabulation, featuring Ahmad Hamdan, Frédérique Dubois, Juliana Léveillé-Trudel, Nisha Coleman and more!
- Online challenges inspiring us to get creative by following instructions brought to you by the organizers of le Festival tout' tout court.
The Transformation Series
A series of talks facilitated by Amy Blackmore, June 15-19 from 5 à 6. Featuring speakers from across the country, we discuss topics that are important to our artistic community as it navigates these transformative times. Participate by joining the conversation on our Fringe Facebook Live or YouTube channel. Speakers to be announced June 8.
- #1 – Let’s talk about makin’ art right now, English (June 15)
- #2 – Parlons créer de l'art, là maintenant, French (June 16)
- #3 – Let’s talk about green theatre-making, English (June 17)
- #4 – Parlons du maintien de conciliation travail-vie-famille, French (June 18)
- #5 – Parlons du futur de la diffusion des arts / Let’s talk about the future of disseminating art, bilingual (June 19)
MiniFringe Activities
A collection of activities just for the mini-est of Fringers, our kids! Happening daily from June 12-21 on the new MiniFringe Facebook fan page and YouTube channels, they include theatre, music, dance, puppetry, arts and crafts, drag queen storytime and more! Expect to see familiar faces such as Abby Long, Dot Dot Dot, Joshua Budman, Laurent Pitre, Lynsey Billing from Scream Dance Academy, Maggie Winston from Lost & Found Puppet Co., and more.
Community art listings
Planning a safe (online or socially distanced) art event this June? Apply to have it listed in our community art calendar. We’ll publish a list of events taking place from June 11 until June 30 as a way for artists to connect with new audiences. Go to montrealfringe.ca to fill out a form, we will update our list weekly.
