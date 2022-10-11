OCM opens season with a concert in honour of the late Boris Brott

It’s been six months since Boris Brott was tragically killed at age 78 in a hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ontario. To open its 2022-23 season, the Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM) will present Boris: His Life In Music, a tribute to its former conductor and artistic director on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
For its 83rd season, the OCM will be under the stewardship of two principal guest conductors, Alain Trudel and Geneviève Leclair, the latter being a protégée of the late maestro. ‘’He meant an enormous lot to me both professionally and personally as a friend, and it’s hard to put in words what it means to me to be doing this concert,’’ said Leclair, who will be at the podium opening night.
The OCM, previously named the McGill Chamber Orchestra, was founded in 1939 by violinist, conductor, and composer Alexander Brott and his wife, cellist, and manager Lotte Brott. Boris, their eldest son, led the orchestra from 2000 until his death on April 5, 2022.
Since the season was already being planned at the time of his death, some of the music for the evening’s program was already selected by Brott, but the finalizing was done by the orchestra’s executive director, Taras Kulish, who repurposed the concert as not only a tribute, but a summary of Brott’s life in music.
Hosted by former Radio-Canada personality Sylvia L’Écuyer, the show opens with a Jewish prayer, Max Bruch’s Kol Nidrei, featuring cellist Stéphane Tétreault, whose career was launched by Brott when Tétreault was 12. This will be followed by three songs from The (Post) Mistress, a musical by native Canadian playwright and novelist Tomson Highway, performed by soprano Elizabeth Polese.
‘’This is one of the last projects that Boris worked on,’’ said Leclair. ‘’It also represents quite well his interest in a diverse repertoire and in exposing the audience to new discoveries. Lately he had done quite a few projects with composers from the First Nations, so it is also very representative of his later years.’’
A concerto for guitar by Manuel Ponce, performed by Tariq Harb, recalls Brott’s time as a student in Mexico in the late 1950s and his general love of Latin guitar. Then comes a movement from Astral Visions by Brott’s father, Alexander Brott. ‘’It was supposed to be performed later in the year, but it was moved to this concert,’’ Leclair explained. ‘’Promoting and championing his father’s music, the music of living composers, and of Canadian composers was very important to him.’’
Polese and tenor Antonio Figueroa will follow with excerpts from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story, a wink to Brott’s two-year stint in the late-1960s as Bernstein’s assistant conductor at the New York Philharmonic.
When asked what she hopes the audience will take away from the evening, Leclair paused for a moment of reflection, and said, ‘’I think the most fitting tribute to Boris would be for the audience to just enjoy and really make contact with the music because throughout his career, it was really what he always worked towards — just making music accessible. So, if they just have a good time, enjoy the music, and connect with the music, then we’re continuing the work in his footsteps.’’
Boris: His life in Music, takes place Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Salle Pierre-Mercure, 300 de Maisonneuve Blvd. E. For ticket information, visit https://en.orchestre.ca/
