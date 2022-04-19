OCM dedicates its Apr. 28 concert to the memory of Boris Brott

When renowned conductor Boris Brott was tragically killed the morning of Tuesday, April 5 in a hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ontario, the sad news came as a shock to all who knew him or knew of him. On Thursday, April 28, the Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM) will dedicate its concert to the memory of its beloved maestro.
The concert, part of the scheduled 2021-22 season, will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Salle Pierre-Mercure, located in L’Université du Québec à Montréal, 300 Boul. de Maisonneuve E.
Holding major posts as music director and principal guest conductor in Canada, Europe, and the United States, as well as a number of other titles and positions, Brott, 78, was the artistic director and conductor of the OCM, formerly the McGill Chamber Orchestra, which was founded in 1939 by violinist, conductor, and composer Alexander Brott, and his wife, Lotte, and was led by Boris, the couple’s eldest son. “This orchestra was founded by a member of our family, and I continue that tradition, which is something that I am very proud of,” said Brott when we last spoke on June 7, 2021.
As expected, when news of Brott’s sudden and tragic death spread through the ranks of the OCM, it was met with complete shock and disbelief, which was quickly followed by lots of grief. “And we are still going through it,” said Taras Kulish, executive director of the OCM.
Kulish, a 25-year veteran of the music industry, began working with Brott and the OCM in 2012. Nine days after the accident, he spoke from the heart and with emotion about Brott.
“We've lost a tremendous leader. We've also lost a dear friend because Boris was not just a working colleague, he was a person who befriended the people he worked with,” Kulish recalled. “He was always very close to the people he worked with, and I particularly feel very lucky because I worked with him for close to 10 years and I can honestly say, and I've said this many times, that has been the best 10 years of my life.”
When asked what were the first things that came to mind when he thought of Brott, Kulish was quick to reply.
“Lots of adjectives. The first one is jovial, because the man was an encyclopedia of jokes and he would often repeat them,” said Kulish with a chuckle. “He was always joking, and he was very witty and quick with puns, and I always admired that.”
Kulish added that Brott was also defined by his great generosity. “And that's on several levels. On the level of friendship, of course, but on the level of professionalism because he mentored, propelled, supported, helped, and pushed along many young careers that today are big names.”
Calgary-based pianist Jan Lisiecki, and Montreal-born cellist Stéphane Tétreault are just two examples from among the thousands of orchestral musicians that Brott touched along the way. Each winter over 450 potential applicants audition from across Canada for a position in Brott’s National Academy Orchestra of Canada, which was founded in 1989 and is primarily based in Hamilton,
“It’s a summer-long program that basically trains young professional musicians to acquire experience playing in an orchestra — while getting paid of course,” Kulish explained. “Then a lot of those young musicians go on to play in some of the best orchestras in the world. So, literally, there have been thousands of lives that have been touched by Boris.”
For the long-scheduled April 28 concert, the OCM and Ensemble Caprice will join forces on themes from Frederick Handel's Water Music, conducted by Matthias Maute. Brott was also supposed to take the baton and the stage. Quebec soprano Karina Gauvin will perform Handel's most virtuosic arias interspersed with works by two Montreal composers: A world premiere composition by Dutch-Canadian Jaap Nico Hamburger, and Alexander Brott's Arabesque, featuring the OCM’s principal cellist Chloé Dominguez.
The program, said Kulish, represents who Boris was since he loved Handel very much.
“This concert, ironically, fits him perfectly. It fits his image in that it's Handel, and then there is also contemporary music… Boris was a big supporter of propelling and supporting and presenting new work by Canadian composers,” said Kulish, adding, “I would love to see the hall full, because this man was very special to all of us, and I would just love to see the Montreal community support his memory at this concert.”
Tickets are $25 - $59 and are available to purchase at orchestre.ca
