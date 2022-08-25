New Norm Foster comedy comes to Upper Canada Playhouse

When you team up a new Norm Foster comedy with Marshall Button in the starring role you know that audiences are in for a real treat in Come Down From Up River at Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg, Ont. September 8 to October 2. A hallmark of Foster’s work is his ability to evoke laughter while pulling on heartstrings at the same time and this play does it in spades.
The story centres on a logger named Shaver Bennett, played by Button, who has lived all his life on Northern New Brunswick’s Miramichi River. He travels to Saint John for a medical appointment and stays with his estranged niece, Bonnie Doyle, whom he hasn’t seen for 23 years. A successful lawyer, Bonnie has built her life on her own after Shaver sent her to Saint John years ago when her mother died to live with friends instead of taking her in himself. The visit is rife with a lot of old scores that need to be settled. Shaver also encounters a very different lifestyle when he arrives at the home of Bonnie and her wife Liv.
As Director Jesse Collins points out, “Much more than a country-mouse/city-mouse tale, this play examines the risks of making assumptions about other people and how we perceive their new ideas and lifestyles. The play is ultimately about family — the family we are born into, the family we lose touch with and the families that we choose to build our lives around.”
Collins has delivered many hit productions for The Playhouse throughout the years and most recently directed Foster’s popular Doris and Ivy in the Home for their season opener. As every Foster audience will know, the play finds much humour in the lives of its characters as they navigate past grievances and look to the future.
This a joint production between Upper Canada Playhouse and Orillia Opera House, where the show has recently opened in advance of its Upper Canada Playhouse opening. Orillia’s Dockside Publishing wrote, “Foster is at his best. His writing is so persistently funny. It’s the kind of play that will leave a smile playing about your lips but have you still thinking about the characters days later. Button plays Shaver Bennett so well the role could almost have been written for him.”
Button is no stranger to Playhouse audiences. Having been its first artistic director for 15 seasons, Button has performed his many Lucien incarnations at The Playhouse as well as appearing in and directing countless productions including most recently The Great Kooshog Lake Hollis McCauly Fishing Derby, and Sadie Flynn Comes to Big Oak.
Alison MacKay, known to Playhouse audiences for performances in Steel Magnolias, Plaza Suite, and One Slight Hitch, plays Bonnie while newcomer Cassandra Guthrie, a bright new talent on the Toronto theatre scene, plays Liv.
According to Artistic Director Donnie Bowes, audiences have been enjoying the 2022 Season. “We’ve been getting enthusiastic audiences all summer and we’re beginning to see more and more people feeling good about seeing our shows again. Hopefully as things begin to normalize, we’ll be back to our customary full houses before long. The Playhouse experience is back! It’s good for our theatre and good for our community.”
The Playhouse’s current comedy, Wally’s Café, continues until August 28. Come Down From Up River can be seen at Upper Canada Playhouse September 8 to October 2 with 2 p.m. and 8p.m. shows. For more information visit uppercanadaplayhouse.com/ or call 613-543-3713 or 877-550-3650.
