New MMFA exhibition celebrates a history of women in design

The term “design,” as it is most commonly used today, refers more specifically to industrial design — mass-produced, professionally designed objects – which excludes the work of the majority of women designers throughout history.
For this reason, Parall(elles): A History of Women in Design — at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) as of February 18 — presents viewers with a wide-ranging definition of “design” that extends from artisanal craftwork to industrial design and includes ceramics, glass, metalwork, jewellery, textiles, furniture, consumer products, graphics, fashion and interior design.
This major exhibition — running until May 28 in collaboration with the Stewart Program for Modern Design — celebrates the instrumental role women have played in the world of design through a rich body of art works and objects dating from the mid-19th century onwards. It highlights the work and contributions of those who worked in fields outside of mainstream industrial design as well as those who made contributions but received little credit until recently. Lastly, it examines the reasons why women are underrepresented in the history of this discipline and encourages an expanded understanding of what constitutes design.
“This exhibition reveals that the vital role these North American women creators have played in the history of design has been perpetually minimized or excluded from the dominant narrative,” stated Jennifer Laurent, curator of the exhibition. “By shining a light on the gendered nature of design practice, it enables us to draw parallels between certain societal-level prejudices and the course of design history.”
The exhibition brings together close to 250 art works and objects designed by over 200 creators from Quebec, Canada and the United States. One third of the objects presented come from the MMFA’s design collection, among the largest of its kind in North America. Parall(elles) also boasts numerous works on loan from the Stewart Program for Modern Design, private collections, and some 30 Canadian and American museums.
Among the exhibited creations are vases that were inspired by the British Arts and Crafts movement, the Peacock table lamp (a veritable jewel of design from the early 20th century inspired by a drawing by Clara Driscoll for Tiffany), a tubular chrome-plated steel desk by Montrealer Jeannette Meunier Biéler that is a rare example of the influence of Bauhaus on Canadian design, the sculptural Museum coffee service by American-Hungarian designer Eva Zeisel, and an assortment of jewellery and evening gowns that attest to the breakthrough of women into the fashion and jewellery-making industries during the interwar period.
Also on display is the unique prototype Fancy Free Corvette, designed by Ruth Glennie for General Motors in 1958, as well as many modern objects and furniture items, including original editions of such pieces as the iconic LCW chair by Charles and Ray Eames and the Spindle wall clock (1957-1958) by Lucia DeRespinis for George Nelson Associates.
“This project stems from the MMFA’s desire to shed new light on accomplishments of women who have been overlooked or under-recognized for their achievements,” added Mary-Dailey Desmarais, Chief Curator of the MMFA. “In the spirit of Parall(elles), we are proud to have called on a team of talented women to realize the exhibition’s design, graphics and accompanying catalogue.”
Parall(elles): A History of Women in Design, at The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Michal and Renata Hornstein Pavilion, Level 2, from February 18 to May 28.
— MMFA
— A. Bonaparte
