New exhibitions for Spring-Summer 2021 at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

This spring, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) will open three exhibitions that address important societal issues through the work of contemporary artists. Starting in March, the exhibition Ecologies: A Song for Our Planet will explore the relationship between humans and nature, and disruptions to the planet’s ecosystems caused by human intervention. Then, in April, two monographic exhibitions will respectively spotlight Montreal contemporary artists Yann Pocreau, whose interest has turned to cosmology in his recent photography explorations, and Caroline Monnet, whose work sensitively depicts the precarious living conditions experienced by Canada’s Indigenous communities.
Adding to this, visitors will be able to continue to enjoy the major exhibition Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures until September 12, and the discovery exhibition GRAFIK! Five Centuries of German and Austrian Graphics until July 4.
ECOLOGIES: A SONG FOR OUR PLANET
- March 10, 2021 – February 27, 2022
Environmental issues have reached critical importance in our era defined by major climatic shifts, and these changes have permeated the reflections and practices of contemporary artists. The exhibition Ecologies: A Song for our Planet will feature installations, videos, sculptures, paintings, drawings and photographs that speak to mankind’s relationship with nature.
It will be presented as a rotation of some 90 works stemming mainly from the Museum’s collection, including several new acquisitions by Jocelyne Alloucherie, Shuvinai Ashoona, Olafur Eliasson, Charles Gagnon, Lorraine Gilbert, Jessica Houston, Isabelle Hayeur, Alec Lawson Tuckatuck, Lisette Lemieux, Monique Mongeau, Marie-Jeanne Musiol, Peter Qumaluk Itukalla, Claude Simard and Barbara Steinman.
Alongside Ecologies, the MMFA will present Paul Walde’s video installation Requiem for a Glacier, a musical composition performed by 50 musicians on Farnham Glacier, British Columbia, in homage to this area that has been affected by global warming and was previously under threat of being developed into a ski resort.
YANN POCREAU: IMPERMANENCIES
- April 10 – August 1, 2021
For a number of years, light and its many manifestations has been a central focus of multidisciplinary artist Yann Pocreau, who is well-known for his photography. Impermanencies is the fruit of his creative residency at the Darling Foundry (2016-2018) sponsored by the MMFA, as well as a research stint at the Mont-Mégantic Observatory in 2018, during which he studied the cosmos and its phenomena.
Through solar and lunar blueprints, lumen prints, new photographic works and an in situ sculptural installation, the exhibition presents Pocreau’s recent musings on astronomy and the existential questions it provokes. Impermanencies also features a projection that accompanies photographic portraits dating from the 19th century, called “cabinet cards,” which the artist gathered from various flea markets in Canada and elsewhere. Pocreau perforated the photos and embroidered them to represent various known constellations.
CAROLINE MONNET: NINGA MÌNÈH
- April 21 – August 1, 2021
The MMFA is proud to present the first solo museum exhibition in Canada of Caroline Monnet, a multidisciplinary artist of Algonquin and French heritage whose art explores questions of identity. The works, some of which are very recent, evoke both metaphorically and materially the harsh living conditions Indigenous peoples have long been experiencing on the reserves – lands that were imposed on them by the Canadian Government. The exhibition Ninga Mìnèh, (Algonquin for “promise”) is a call to authorities to finally offer First Nations people decent, dignified, comfortable living conditions.
RIOPELLE: THE CALL OF NORTHERN LANDSCAPES AND INDIGENOUS CULTURES
- Until September 12, 2021
Based on original research, this exhibition explores Jean Paul Riopelle’s (1923-2002) interest in the North and Indigenous cultures, with nearly 160 works and more than 150 artifacts and archival documents. It sheds new light on the artist’s work during the 1950s and 1970s by retracing the travels and influences that fed his fascination with northern regions and North American Indigenous communities.
Taking a multidisciplinary approach combining art history and anthropology, the exhibition offers us insight into Riopelle’s oeuvre, while paying tribute to the Indigenous communities and the cultural materials that inspired the artist, including a selection of Inuit masks and Northwest Coast First Nations works. Riopelle also features two major, recently restored works by the artist: the monumental sculpture La Fontaine (1964-1977), on display to the public for the first time ever; and the impressive painting Point de rencontre – Quintette (1963), the artist’s only commissioned piece, exhibited until recently at Paris’s Opéra Bastille.
GRAFIK!: FIVE CENTURIES OF GERMAN AND AUSTRIAN GRAPHICS
- Until July 4, 2021
GRAFIK! is the first-ever MMFA exhibition to focus on the sweep of stylistic and cultural developments articulated in printmaking in Germany and Austria from its early history in the mid-15th century all the way up to modern times. It presents about 90 pieces, including several remarkable works on paper, that embrace over 550 years of Germanic creativity. Several of these works on paper have never previously been exhibited, while others have not been shown for some years. Highly important recent Museum acquisitions from all periods are also featured.
The exhibition is exceptional in its chronological range as well as in the breadth, significance and quality of the print impressions and drawings. It provides an unprecedented opportunity for Museum visitors to trace the technical and cultural history, of the Germanic and later Austrian graphic arts.
— Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
— AB
