New country concert takes the stage at Upper Canada Playhouse

Hot on the heels of their recent hit concerts Glory Days and Across the Pond, another block-buster live concert, Honky Tonk Angels, takes the stage at Morrisburg, Ontario’s Upper Canada Playhouse May 9-21. This tribute to the female legends of country music not only includes the hits that made them great, but also duets with many male country music stars as well.
The concert is created by Chris McHarge, who also brought such hit concerts as Blue Suede Shoes, Glory Days and Johnny and June to Playhouse audiences. Honky Tonk Angels stars talented vocalists Imogen Wasse, who wowed full houses in Glory Days, Caitlin McKeon and J.D. (Jack) Nicholsen. This trio is backed by a dynamite live band featuring Kevin Dempsey on drums, Sherman Dean Harrison on keyboards, David Johns on bass, Dale Rivard on pedal steel as well as Peter Mueller and Nicholsen himself on guitar.
Playhouse audiences will experience some of the biggets hits of country music from pioneering greats Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette and Patsy Cline to recent stars Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill and the Judds, as well as duets made famous with such male country stars as Willie Nelson, Conway Twitty, George Jones and Kenny Rogers. Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’, Coal Miner’s Daughter, Islands in the Stream, Wings of a Dove, Delta Dawn, Jolene, Coat of Many Colours, This Kiss, 9 to 5 and many more are on the playlist. In addition to the performances, audiences will be treated to inside stories about the legendary artists and how their hits came about.
Honky Tonk Angels serves as a start to the Playhouse’s 2023 season of laughter and music which includes their flagship summer and fall comedies and a holiday family concert for the whole family.
Upper Canada Playhouse is located at 12320 County Rd. #2, Morrisburg, Ontario.
Honky Tonk Angels runs May 9-21 with 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances.
Call 613-543-3713 or 877-550-3650 or visit uppercanadaplayhouse.com
— Upper Canada Playhouse
— AB
