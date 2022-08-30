New book looks back at 1972 Summit Series

An official launch will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8 between 7 and 9 p.m. for Terry Mosher’s (Aislin) latest book, Montreal To Moscow: 1972 Summit Series Cartoons & Anecdotes. The event, hosted by Paragraph Bookstore, takes place at the Atwater Library, 1200 Atwater Ave. in Westmount.
After a stint at the long-defunct Montreal Star newspaper, Mosher joined the Montreal Gazette as their editorial cartoonist in 1972 and in September of that year, was sent to Moscow to cover the second leg of the Summit Series, the eight-game hockey series between Canada and the Soviet Union.
Fifty years later, through text, photos, and cartoons from his collection and from other Canadian cartoonists, Mosher relives the good, the bad, the ugly, but especially the funny parts of an event that few people at the time thought would become such a memorable moment in Canadian history. “Remember, the Munich massacre had happened that month, the Vietnam war was going on… all of this stuff was happening and for a whole month, Canadians just lost interest in anything else other than the hockey,” said Mosher during a recent interview.
The 160-page book — with an introduction by Hockey Hall of Famer, Yvan Cournoyer — is a pleasure to read for anyone old enough to remember where they were then, and for everyone else who need reminding what all the fuss was about. “The drawings I have in there of [NHL president] Clarence Campbell, [broadcaster] Foster Hewitt, [player] Phil Esposito and a few others have really become some of my best-known drawings, said Mosher, adding that, unlike many other well-regarded books on the subject, his is definitely not sugar coated. “If Phil Esposito was angry, I draw him angry. When Bobby Clarke slashed and injured the best Russian player with his stick, and I draw him with a bloody stick — without his teeth.”
Look for the complete story in the September issue of FYI, The Suburban’s digital magazine, online soon at thesuburban.com
