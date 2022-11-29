Nahid Kazemi wins Governor General’s Literary Award for The Sour Cherry Tree

Every year the Governor General’s Literary Awards are presented to a wide range of authors, translators, and illustrators from coast to coast. This year’s cohort of winners are from Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, and Montréal, as well as various towns across Québec, and 15 of the 16 individuals are first-time winners, including illustrator Nahid Kazemi. She lives in the East End, and she took home the prize for her book The Sour Cherry Tree.
Born in Iran, she has taught art and exhibited her work in her home country as well as France, Italy, the UK, Lebanon, and Serbia. This is the first time one of her books has been acknowledged with such an award, and it’s the first time her publisher, Owlkids, has a winning book.
“After I finished writing it and I read it over, I realized that it’s a very touching story, and I really like the message in it,” Kazemi said of the tale she created between a girl and her grandpa who don’t speak the same language. “There are beautiful layers in this story. It’s all about sharing love with silence between two people because they share love in other ways. I like this story. It’s a beautiful story.”
She said she drew a lot of inspiration from her real-life experiences with her own grandfather. “I had a grandpa when I was a kid and a deep relationship with him. When I was working on the story and reading it, it took me back to my old memories of my own culture. These are all the things that make this book so special for me.”
The Governor General’s Literary Awards, given by the Canada Council of Arts, is Canada’s oldest literary prize, and doles out a total of $450,000 to its recipients. Themes of the winning pieces include contemporary social and political issues, themes of indigenous experiences, LGBTQ+, trauma and grief, identity, and mental health.
Kazemi has published more than 70 books in various countries and has always loved bouncing her ideas off the kids that are closest to her in her life. “I love all my friends’ kids, and I always ask them to read my books,” she said. “And I have a niece and nephew. When I was in Iran, they were kids and I used to read my stories to them and ask them for their opinions. They really helped and inspired me.”
Receiving the award has been extremely rewarding for Kazemi. “Eight years ago, when I came here from Iran, I was an author and an illustrator in Iran, but I escaped from all the limitations of my own country because I wanted to save my art and be more creative and write for kids in freedom,” she explained. “So, I came here, I started from scratch, and I didn’t know anything about this industry in Canada. To win this award means a lot to me because it’s a gift from the government to me, like I did well. That’s why it means so much to me.”
