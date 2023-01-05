Myth of the Ostrich on stage at the Segal

Canadian playwright Matt Murray’s comedy Myth of the Ostrich will take the stage at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts (5170 Chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine) January 9 to 12 and January 14 to 15.
Presented by d2 productions and directed by Dale Hayes, Myth of the Ostrich has sharp insights and promises plenty of laughs. What begins as a social call quickly takes a bizarre turn into a wildly unpredictable afternoon with life-altering consequences.
The play showcases a diverse cast and crew featuring actors Leigh Ann Taylor, Helena Levitt and Julie Barbeau with Director/Producer Hayes, Stage Manager Raveena Ambani, Technical Advisor Dan Liboiron, Production Assistant Max Mehran and Dialect Coach Thom Niles.
d2 productions is an award-winning independent theatre company rooted in Montreal’s English theatre community. It is driven by a commitment to exclusively produce Canadian plays, with an emphasis on emerging artists, and to create opportunities for local artists while producing high quality, affordable theatre for all audiences.
In keeping with d2’s commitment to accessibility, the 8 p.m. performance on Saturday, Jan. 14 will include sound enhancement for the benefit of patrons with hearing loss.
This play has profanity, drug use, sexual discussions, and deals with teen/parent LGBTQ+ issues.
For schedule and tickets, visit https://tickets.segalcentre.org or call 514-739-7944.
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.