MSOPA offering free open house acting workshops

The MSOPA (Montreal School of Performing Arts) is holding a couple of events that will surely interest aspiring young thespians.
An Open House Acting Workshops for those aged 16 and over will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 2741 Notre Dame St. W., corner Atwater Ave., in Little Burgundy. On offer will be acting exercises, improv and sketch comedy, musical theatre, voice over, audition technique, stage combat and other fun acting activities. Those who come by are invited to participate, ask questions, and meet with the MSOPA staff.
And on Saturday, Jan. 14, a free Young Actors Workshop for kids ages 6 to15 years will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 870 Richmond Square, just off Saint-Antoine St., also in Little Burgundy. The kids will take part in acting exercises, improv games, voice over, audition technique and more. For both events, no auditions required — just passion and desire.
The MSOPA, one of Montreal’s leading acting schools for over three decades, has been serving, mentoring and inspiring Montreal’s acting community by offering serious training. It hopes to encourage people to find their voice within a safe, fun, challenging and nurturing space where they can explore and realize their potential.
“Whatever the age, acting workshops are a fun, challenging journey,” says MSOPA founder, Josa Maule. “Be creative, play, enjoy the process while you gain self-confidence, self discovery, and self empowerment.”
Maule is extremely proud of the more than 5,000 students who have passed through the school’s doors — some having gone on to successful careers in the industry. The next one could be you. “Don't let acting be a myth, a free trial class will let you know how it fits,” adds Maule.
For more information visit www.msopa.com, email info@msopa.com, or call Josa at 514-483-5526.
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.