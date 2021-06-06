Montreal Symphony Orchestra wins Juno for Classical Album of the Year - Large Ensemble

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra was given a Juno Award in the category of “Classical Album of The Year—Large Ensemble” for its recording “Ginastera – Bernstein - Moussa.”
The award was accepted by Conductor Emeritus Kent Nagano at the 50th edition of the Juno opening night Awards, held online June 4.
Recorded live in concert at the Maison symphonique de Montréal in 2019 by the OSM (MSO) under its now Conductor Emeritus Kent Nagano, the album brings together powerful works performed by the Orchestra’s Concertmaster Andrew Wan: Alberto Ginastera’s Violin Concerto, op. 30 — featuring no fewer than seven percussionists playing some fifty instruments —, Leonard Bernstein’s towering Serenade for Solo Violin, Strings, Harp and Percussion, inspired by Plato’s Symposium, and the Violin Concerto “Adrano” by Samy Moussa, a world premiere recording and OSM-commissioned work.
This album was launched in October 2020 on the Analekta label.
This is the 18th Juno Award for the OSM and another witness to the Orchestra’s rich discography of over one hundred recordings.
— Montreal Symphony Orchestra
— AB
