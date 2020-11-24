Montreal’s own Maya Malkin selected for Canada’s Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program

Montreal’s own Maya Malkin has been selected for the coveted Canada’s Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program from more than 1400 applications submitted from budding musicians across the country. As a finalist of the program, Malkin will have opportunities to elevate her career, including a cash prize of $4,000, private career development mentorship sessions with A&R professionals, a music agent and an established artist.
Malkin is a young singer-songwriter from Montreal, Canada, who has made waves in the Canadian music scene with her band, Motel Raphael. With Motel, Malkin released two studio albums (+500,000 Spotify streams), toured Canada twice, played the likes of Osheaga, The MTL Jazz Festival, SXSW, opened a sold-out show for Tegan and Sara, performed on Parliament Hill for Canada's official 150th birthday celebration, and the list goes on!
This year, Malkin is launching her solo project with her first official single, Hostage, written at SOCAN in one of their Monday song-writing camps. Musical projects aside, she has also dabbled in the world of jingle writing; one of her jingles for Swiss Vitamins aired on FOX. Her honest lyrics, her knack for writing a catchy melody, and her vision for this project make her a force to be reckoned with and a Canadian artist to get excited about in 2020.
Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program is one of Canada's most successful programs supporting aspiring Canadian musical artists.
Now in its 8th year, for the first time in the program's history, musicians from each province and territory entered for a chance to be a part of this coveted program. Of the more than 1,400 applicants, five talented musical acts will take part in this year's program.
In addition to a cash prize, all recipients will have opportunities to elevate their career, including: Passes to Canadian Music Week; Participation in a creative workshop at Toronto's ArtHaus; A chance to perform a showcase in 2021 at an entertainment venue in Toronto with flights and accommodations covered by Canada's Walk of Fame; A performance at Festival du Voyageur in February 2021 as part of a special showcase in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Private career development mentorship sessions with A&R professionals, a music agent and an established artist — all subject to COVID restrictions.
"It is such an honour and thrill to be working with incredible industry professionals who really care about the next generation of music in Canada. We are committed to not only giving new voices a chance to shine but are creating a network for them to thrive with confidence as they navigate and grow in this competitive and important career path," stated Jeffrey Latimer, CEO, Canada's Walk of Fame.
“Our support of the RBC Emerging Musician Program is just one way we bring RBC’s purpose of helping clients thrive and communities prosper to life. Through this program, we are supporting Canadian musicians in their aspirations of bridging the gap between emerging and established. To the 2020 recipients – your creativity, dedication, and commitment to your craft are truly inspiring. You embody the best of the arts community and the resilience we see across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Valerie Chort, Vice-President, Corporate Citizenship, RBC.
For a complete list of Inductees along with more information on Canada’s Walk of Fame visit: www.canadaswalkoffame.com
— Canada’s Walk of Fame
— AB
