Montreal’s Grand Prix du livre goes to Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch

For only the second time since 1965, the Grand Prix du livre de Montréal, and its accompanying $15,000 grant, was awarded for literary work published in — hold your breath — English. This year’s winner is author Eli Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch for the book The Good Arabs, an English poetry collection published by Metonymy Press.
Swinging from post-explosion Beirut to a Parc-Extension balcony in summer, the verse and prose poems in The Good Arabs ground the reader in place, language, and the body. Peeling and rinsing radishes. Dancing as a pre-teen to Nancy Ajram. Being drenched in stares on the city bus. The collection is an interlocking and rich offering of the speaker’s communities, geographical surroundings both expansive and precise, and family both biological and chosen.
“This year, the jury of the Grand Prix du livre de Montréal unanimously chose a bold work, The Good Arabs, by Eli Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch, which is anchored in the Montreal identity, between Parc-Ex and Beirut,’ stated jury chair, Carole David. “Original and fascinating in its design, this unclassifiable book written between poetry, narrative and conversations thinks our relationship to the world between private and political. The hybrid invents new spaces away from unique roots, between real and poetic space."
The announcement revealed that the jury was “charmed by the quality of the work, its originality and the depth of the experiences it recounts.”
Added Ericka Alneus, executive committee member responsible for culture and heritage, The Good Arabs is a poetry collection that defies genres and portrays both the Arab and Trans identities through the body's immense range of experiences, between the country of origin and Montréal."
The Good Arabs is El Bechelany-Lynch’s second collection following 2020’s knot body, published by Metatron Press. This one, according to Aysha White at The McGill Daily, “engages the senses in a visceral way, swinging from the sweet smell of cut-up fruit to garbage on a hot day. Food is mentioned throughout the text, pushing the mind towards taste, scent, and touch all at once. Food can eventually become garbage, another theme in the text. It’s an effective way to engage the natural world, while creating a visceral feeling that writing about the moon or stars alone wouldn’t.
“The text paints a portrait of family both biological and chosen. The Good Arabs explores themes of identity, colonialism, the post 9/11 period, feelings of belonging, what it means to be a visible member of the LGBTQIA2S+ community, joy as resistance, and different forms of love.
“The poems offer insight and commentary on the personal and political, ranging from the 2020 Beirut Explosion and its after-effects to exploring the differences and similarities between the judgemental stares of passersby in Canada and Lebanon.”
The jury, chaired by Carole David, included Marie-Célie Agnant, Arianne Des Rochers, Ayavi Lake, Émilie Monnet and Billy Robinson.
For the list of Grand Prix du livre de Montréal finalists, click HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.