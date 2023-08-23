Montreal photographer Terry Hughes exhibiting his work until Aug. 27 at the Galerie du Viaduc

The first solo photography exhibition by Montreal photographer Terry Hughes is currently being showcased until Sunday, August 27 at Galerie du Viaduc in Montreal’s Mile End district. The vernissage takes place on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 6 - 10 pm. Free admission and open to all art enthusiasts, photography aficionados, and members of the general public.
Titled Sonder, the exhibition, which opened on August 22, invites viewers to contemplate the interconnectedness of humanity and the vast range of emotions defining our shared lives. Sonder is a term that derives from the Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, referring to the profound realization that each passerby has a life as vivid and complex as our own. It is the understanding that every individual we encounter has dreams, fears, joys, and challenges that shape their existence in ways we may never fully comprehend.
“Everyone has a story and I think we’re at a point in time that really requires us to consider the circumstances that shape us…that shape others and in turn, our perceptions of each other,” stated Hughes, whose deep appreciation for diverse stories is the foundation of his photographic journey, one that led him to collaborate with Non-Governmental Organizations across Africa, South Asia, Central, and South America. These experiences allowed him to witness firsthand the strength, resilience, and grace of individuals facing adversity, and inspired him to render homage through his lens.
Galerie du Viaduc is located at 5806 St-Laurent Blvd. in Montreal. Call 514-817-9500 or visit www.terryhughesimages.com
— A. Bonaparte
