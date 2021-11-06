Montreal Museum of Fine Arts’ virtual auction up and running until Nov. 11

Until November 11, lovers of art and one-of-a-kind experiences can place a bid to select from a wide range of items available at the second edition of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts’(MMFA) virtual auction.
The fundraising event, which began on Nov. 4 and is presented by RBC, is a chance to acquire works of art to spruce up your home in style, take part in a unique experience, or sponsor a museum event or activity.
Items include:
• A day in the company of chefs: a day-long exploration of Montreal’s food scene with sommelier Vanya Filipovic, followed by a five-course meal at the restaurant Vin Mon Lapin
• An Olympic Museum with Bruny Surin: A dynamic and energizingly athletic tour through the Museum in the company of Olympic medallist Bruny Surin
• A luxurious suite in the Big Apple: a trip to New York that includes a two-night stay in a suite at the Warwick New York, right in the very heart of Manhattan
• A box at the Bell Centre: access to a box for twelve people during a Montreal Canadiens hockey game
• Chef’s Class with Cook it: Every month, Chef's Class features a renowned Canadian chef and some of his or her favourite recipes, prepared with local, seasonal ingredients. The lot includes access to the virtual class and a Cook it meal kit for two people delivered each month for an entire year.
• Exclusive!: a day for two people on the set of Larry, a new series written by Stéphane Bourguignon and directed by Patrice Sauvé
• A mixologist for a day at the Museum: a mixology workshop and tasting of Quebec spirits at the MMFA led by Maximiliano Valletta, General Manager of Club local
• A resilience and wellness workshop: a three-hour workshop for twenty-five people led by Andreea D. Vanacker, Ph.D. in Economics
• An experience with Nathon Kong: a unique opportunity to have tea with Montreal designer Nathon Kong and receive a scarf and two face masks created by him
• Private tour of the MMFA’s decorative arts collection: a tour for six people accompanied by Jennifer Laurent, Curator of Decorative Arts and Design at the MMFA
• A stay at Maison Otis: two nights in a suite at Baie-Saint-Paul’s Maison Otis boutique hotel
• Restoration of an artwork: two visits in the MMFA’s decorative arts restoration workshop for two people to see the progress on the restoration of a superb light sculpture by Jean-Paul Mousseau
• A gourmet meal for 10 people at the restaurant Jatoba that includes a private performance by First Soloist Maude Sabourin and dancer Melih Mertel of Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal. The experience will conclude the next day with access for ten people to the spa Bota Bota’s water circuit.
People can register and place live bids at mycause.bid/mmfa/auction
As the MMFA is a non-profit organization, not a government-run museum, donations from the public are central to its mission. Thanks to its Foundation, the MMFA self-finances a significant part of its annual operating budget. Proceeds from the auction will help support the enhancement of the collection, the presentation of exhibitions, the development of various programs, and more.
To donate, visit GivetotheMMFA.ca
— Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
