Montreal film premiere of The Human Trial at Cinema du Musee Oct. 28

The Montreal film premiere of The Human Trial will take place Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at Cinéma du Musée, 1379-A Sherbrooke St. W. in Montreal,
In 2011, filmmakers Lisa Hepner (Women on the Frontlines) and her husband Guy Mossman (Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump, Chasing the Cure) heard about a radical stem cell treatment for diabetes. Driven by a desire to cure Hepner of her own type 1 diabetes, the couple secured unprecedented, real-time access to a clinical trial led by ViaCyte, a San Diego, California-based a regenerative medicine company.
They were performing only the sixth-ever embryonic stem cell trial in the world and the film follows the intimate journey of the patients and scientists who put themselves on the line to be first. “It’s an epic story that at its core is about the patients who dive off the deep end for the rest of us,” says Hepner of her directorial debut.
According to the Canadian Diabetes Association, 80 per cent of people with diabetes will die because of heart disease or stroke, and diabetes is a contributing factor in the death of about 41,500 Canadians each year.
The film premiered in New York and Los Angeles in June, and was followed by a run in select theaters across the U.S. The 92-minute film had its Canadian Premiere and Toronto theatrical release at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema on October 24and will be available on demand on Apple+, Amazon, and Google Play as of November 11.
The Human Trial was an Official Selection of The Hague Global Cinema Festival, SCINEMA International Science Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival, Cine Paris Film Festival, Imagine Science Festival, Newport Beach Film Festival, Raw Science Film Festival and Filmocracy Fest. It was awarded Best Documentary in Mumbai and Cine Paris, Raw Breakthrough Award in Science Communication and Janet Ivey Duensing “Permission to Dream” Award at Raw Science, and the Inspiration Award at Filmocracy this year.
For more information, visit https://www.thehumantrial.com/
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.