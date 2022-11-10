Montreal English Theatre handed out its 2021-22 season awards

The Montreal English Theatre Awards Committee recently announced the recipients of the 2021-22 METAs, Montreal English theatre’s largest and most important peer-juried awards. The Annual METAs Ceremony, presented in partnership with the Conseil des arts de Montréal and directed by Debbie Friedmann, was held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Gesù.
This season continued to be unprecedented due to COVID-19 and the
Despite the chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in closures as well as slow reopening of venues combined with capacity limitations, 27 productions were registered for the METAs during the 2021-2022 season. The jury then selected 67 nominations and awarded 16 trophies at the ceremony. Winners included:
Outstanding Ensemble
Jonathan: A Seagull Parable — Prince Amponsah, Yousef Kadoura, Julie Tamiko Manning, Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli, Marilyn Perrault and Lesly Velazquez.
Outstanding Supporting Performance: Independent Production
Jake Cohen: Next to Normal
Outstanding Supporting Performance: PACT Production
Richard Jutras: From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea
Outstanding Lead Performance: Independent Production
Anana Rydvald: The Sighlence of Sky
Outstanding Lead Performance: PACT Production
Daniel Brochu: Every Brilliant Thing
Outstanding Emerging Artist: Performance
Grégory Yves: Pipeline
Outstanding Set Design
James Lavoie: All I Want for Christmas
Outstanding Costume Design
Sabrina Miller: From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea
Outstanding Lighting Design
Paul Chambers: A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction
Outstanding Sound Design/Composition
Jackie Gallant: Okinum
Outstanding Contribution to Theatre
Emlyn vanBruinswaardt (Stage Management): Heartbeat Reverie
Outstanding Emerging Artist - Production
Violette Kay (Composer): From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea
Outstanding Direction
Audrey-Anne Bouchard: Camille: The Story
Outstanding New Text
Jimmy Blais: Feather Gardens
Outstanding Independent Production
The Sighlence of Sky: Level 4 Theatre
Outstanding Pact Production
Every Brilliant Thing: Hudson Village Theatre & The Segal Centre for Performing Arts
Outstanding Service to the Community During a Pandemic
Quebec Drama Federation
This year, the METAs Committee awarded the Quebec Drama Federation with a special recognition for their sizable contribution towards the community throughout the pandemic. This special award was aptly named Outstanding Service to the Community During a Pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, the Montreal English theatre community relied on them for weekly updates and information-blasts about the newest health and safety restrictions, new grant opportunities, or virtual community hangouts. This organization helped to keep us hopeful that we would one day be back onstage.
For the full list of nominees visit https://www.metas.ca/2022-ceremony
For more on the Montreal English Theatre Awards, visit https://www.metas.ca/
— Anthony Bonaparte
