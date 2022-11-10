Montreal English Theatre handed out its 2021-22 season awards
Photo: Andrée Lanthier

The Montreal English Theatre Awards Committee recently announced the recipients of the 2021-22 METAs, Montreal English theatre’s largest and most important peer-juried awards. The Annual METAs Ceremony, presented in partnership with the Conseil des arts de Montréal and directed by Debbie Friedmann, was held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Gesù.

This season continued to be unprecedented due to COVID-19 and the

Despite the chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in closures as well as slow reopening of venues combined with capacity limitations, 27 productions were registered for the METAs during the 2021-2022 season. The jury then selected 67 nominations and awarded 16 trophies at the ceremony. Winners included:

Outstanding Ensemble

Jonathan: A Seagull Parable — Prince Amponsah, Yousef Kadoura, Julie Tamiko Manning, Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli, Marilyn Perrault and Lesly Velazquez.

Outstanding Supporting Performance: Independent Production

Jake Cohen: Next to Normal

Outstanding Supporting Performance: PACT Production

Richard Jutras: From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea

Outstanding Lead Performance: Independent Production

Anana Rydvald: The Sighlence of Sky

Outstanding Lead Performance: PACT Production

Daniel Brochu: Every Brilliant Thing

Outstanding Emerging Artist: Performance

Grégory Yves: Pipeline

Outstanding Set Design

James Lavoie: All I Want for Christmas

Outstanding Costume Design

Sabrina Miller: From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea

Outstanding Lighting Design

Paul Chambers: A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction

Outstanding Sound Design/Composition

Jackie Gallant: Okinum

Outstanding Contribution to Theatre

Emlyn vanBruinswaardt (Stage Management): Heartbeat Reverie

Outstanding Emerging Artist - Production

Violette Kay (Composer): From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea

Outstanding Direction

Audrey-Anne Bouchard: Camille: The Story

Outstanding New Text

Jimmy Blais: Feather Gardens

Outstanding Independent Production

The Sighlence of Sky: Level 4 Theatre

Outstanding Pact Production

Every Brilliant Thing: Hudson Village Theatre & The Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Outstanding Service to the Community During a Pandemic

Quebec Drama Federation

This year, the METAs Committee awarded the Quebec Drama Federation with a special recognition for their sizable contribution towards the community throughout the pandemic. This special award was aptly named Outstanding Service to the Community During a Pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, the Montreal English theatre community relied on them for weekly updates and information-blasts about the newest health and safety restrictions, new grant opportunities, or virtual community hangouts. This organization helped to keep us hopeful that we would one day be back onstage.

For the full list of nominees visit https://www.metas.ca/2022-ceremony

For more on the Montreal English Theatre Awards, visit https://www.metas.ca/

— Anthony Bonaparte

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.