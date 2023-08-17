Montreal comes alive with the sound of the MSO’s annual Virée Classique

Rafael Payare and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra (Orchestre symphonique de Montréal — OSM) kicked off the 10th edition of the OSM Virée Classique on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and until this Sunday, Aug. 20, the numerous free performances and activities, as well as a marathon run of in-hall concerts will delight music lovers of all ages.
This annual festival is a chance for musicians and the Maestro to reach out to audiences in a unique, accessible, and thoroughly community-rooted format. The event has turned into a tradition for many Montreal households, who seize the opportunity to fill up on classical music at a low cost.
Until August 20, audiences will enjoy performances by Charles Richard-Hamelin (piano), Godwin Friesen (piano), Paul Merkelo (trumpet), Dina Gilbert (conductor), Sarah Dufresne (soprano), Margaret Little (viola da gamba), Ensemble Obiora, Ensemble Oktoecho, and the FILMharmonic Orchestra. Violinist Bomsori, cellist Nicolas Altstaedt, and pianist Jeremy Denk, the festival’s three artists-in-residence, will perform in various contexts for the duration of the festival.
Maestro Payare will also conduct a total of nine concerts, including two performances of Orff’s iconic Carmina Burana, one each on August 19 and 20, and one performance of Fauré’s Requiem, on Sunday, Aug. 20. On Saturday, Aug. 19 in the late morning, the Maestro will also conduct Fantastic Creatures, a family concert inviting children to let the Orchestra guide them in their discovery of dragons, unicorns, a phoenix, and other legendary beasts.
“I am pleased to present this 10th edition of the OSM Virée classique, an event so dear to the hearts of culture-loving Montrealers. And I take pride in the quality of concerts and activities that the Orchestra will be offering during these four days of festivities,” stated Rafael Payare, OSM Music Director. “The Virée classique is a chance for Montrealers to come out and get to know their orchestra, and we are grateful to our very numerous and loyal audience.”
Free activities for the whole family
Talks and lectures, musical workshops, and outdoor yoga will delight festival goers and passers-by. For the first time this year, music lovers can get an up-close look at one of the Orchestra’s three octobasses, exhibited in the Foyer Antonia Nantel. Pedestrians can stop to enjoy the band Bon Débarras or take part in a drumline or Balinese music workshop on Sainte-Catherine Street. Little ones are invited to walk through the “musical forest,” take a Léz’arts art therapy workshop, or attend story time at the Pavillon tranquille.
The always-popular musical yoga sessions, outdoor cinema, and outdoor concerts will be presented daily on the Esplanade tranquille for the duration of the Virée classique. Several spaces within the Place-des-Arts complex will host talks, lectures, instrument demos, even encounters with the Orchestra’s musicians. Complexe Desjardins will be turned into a concert hall with several performances to be given by youth ensembles and amateur orchestras. Music lovers and musicians from all over the world will converge on Montreal to make this 10th Virée classique a true happening.
“I am delighted once again to be teaming up with the OSM and its Music Director Rafael Payare for a second year,” stated Magalie Lépine-Blondeau, spokesperson for the 2023 OSM Virée classique. “I invite you all to share in this momentous summer event that is the Virée classique. We’ll see you there.”
Lucia: an interactive public art installation
Lucia invites the public to take part in interactive storytelling by turning the cranks of a giant music box. This multimedia work, an original creation by Mirari and Anne Lagacé, combines classical music, sculpture, animation, and dance. Magnified through all-new interactive pieces by Quebec composer Maxime Goulet played by the OSM under the baton of Dina Gilbert, Lucia tells a story linking past and present through connections that are drawn between participants. The installation will come to life on August 18 (at 5 p.m.) through September 17 on the Parterre of the Quartier des spectacles.
“TD Bank Group is proud to be a collaborator partner for the OSM’s Virée classique and to help Montrealers discover or rediscover classical music,” added Sylvie Demers, Chair, Quebec Market, TD Bank Group. “Music has the extraordinary power to bring us together and make us experience memorable moments together. The OSM makes our world a better and more inclusive place by offering free high-quality concerts through this initiative.”
- Programming details and tickets, visit OSM.CA
- Call, 514-842-9951 or 1-888-842-9951
- Tickets may also be purchased at PLACEDESARTS.COM
— Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
— A. Bonaparte
