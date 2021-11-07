Montreal artist John Schweitzer donates work to Westmount’s Visual Arts Centre

Montreal artist John Schweitzer recently donated one of his works, a collage titled “VAC: LXXV GMMXXIH”, to the Visual Arts Centre on Victoria Ave. The gift was made in honour of outgoing executive director Natasha Reid. The colourful piece, appraised at $70,000, was created for the centre’s 75th anniversary.
“In this post-COVID world, supporting our arts communities and institutions is more important than ever. I hope to inspire others to do the same,” said Schweitzer.
Reid will leave the Visual Arts Centre in November to join the faculty of education at the University of Victoria. Schweitzer always appreciated the collaborations he had with Reid and the Visual Arts Centre. “I was impressed by Natasha’s grace and consummate professionalism,” he said.
In June, Schweitzer was presented with an RBC Artist Response to COVID award at the Royal Bank in Westmount Square by Hanane El-Makhad, the new branch manager.
Former branch manager Hatice Sagirdak said: “We love supporting artists in our community. It’s part of the RBC vision.”
Schweitzer, well-known as a philanthropist, also recently donated work to both Sunnybrook and Mount Sinai hospitals in Toronto, as well as a gift evaluated at $4 million to his alma mater, Western University. It included his six-panel narration, The Erehwön Cycle, as well as work from his private collection by international artists Henry Moore and Robert Maplethorpe.
— From files granted by Heather Black, of the Westmount Independent, at the request of John Schweitzer.
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.