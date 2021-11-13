Montréal’s South Asian Film Festival a hybrid affair running Nov. 19-28

The 11th edition of the South Asian Film Festival of Montréal (SAFFMontréal) is set to take place November 19-28 in a hybrid format that invites audiences into cinemas as well as allowing online viewing along with live Q&As from around the world.
A platform for filmmakers of South Asian origin worldwide, the festival presents an eclectic choice of thought-provoking films with a focus on the South Asian region and its diaspora. This year, no less than 54 award-winning films from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Iran, South Korea, Canada and the USA will be presented in short, long, documentary and feature formats.
Almost every screening is subtitled in English and French and most films will be available for free, including opening night at Cineplex Forum.
In this year’s edition, a special tribute will be paid to renowned Bengali film director, writer and illustrator Satyajit Ray on the 100th anniversary of his birth (1921-1992).
And a new addition to the festival is the annual presentation of films from a neighbouring South Asian country. With Iran being the inaugural country, the festival will present an homage to the late Montreal-based Iranian-Canadian filmmaker, Shahin Parhami, who died earlier this year.
This year’s festival is presented by the Kabir Cultural Centre, in collaboration with Bibliothèques de Saguenay and in partnership with Cinémathèque Québécoise.
Director and Head of Programming Syeda Bukhari’s goal is to expand the reach of the festival on a number of levels.
“I would like to reach as many minority language communities of South Asia as possible for even more inclusiveness,” she said in the press release. “At the same time, I would like SAFFMontréal, the only South Asian film festival in Quebec, to be presented in different parts of the province in an effort to widen cultural connections.”
The South Asian films come in languages as varied as Urdu, Tamil, Marathi, Hindi, Assamese, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Persian, Ukrainian and English. They will be presented in their original version with a choice of English or French subtitles. Wide-ranging and newsworthy topics include life during COVID, immigration and displacement, LGBTQ+ issues, aging, gender parity, and the struggles of rural life.
Long-time SAFFMontréal President TK Raghunathan is happy to see at least part of the festival back in theatres, “It is an exhilarating feeling to have a live audience and to (safely) interact with them,” he said.
Mee Raqsam, the opening night feature film at Cineplex Forum, celebrates the father-daughter bond and deals with the intersection of arts and religion in Indian society.
Emergence: Out of the Shadows, the closing night presentation, is a documentary that explores the experiences of LGBTQ+ members of the South Asian community in Vancouver to live an open and respectable life despite strict family and socio-cultural pressures in traditional, conservative households.
The festival runs Friday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 28. Screenings take place at the Cinémathèque Québécoise, Cineplex Forum and online. Almost all films subtitled in English and French. Tickets: FREE-$10 depending on film, donations welcome.
Registration for films is required: www.saffm.centrekabir.com
For updates follow: www.facebook.com/saffmtl
For information: info@centrekabir.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.