Montréal’s Orchestre Métropolitain and Yannick Nézet-Séguin in High Definition on DG Stage: A Summer of Beethoven

The Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal (OM), their conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the prestigious Deutsche Grammophon label will be on the new DG Stage online portal this summer.
Joining an impressive roster of internationally renowned artists, the OM will stream Beethoven’s first 8 symphonies, recorded at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts’s Bourgie Hall. Yannick Nézet-Séguin is one of Deutsche Grammophon’s leading artists.
As of July 31, audiences around the world can celebrate A Summer of Beethoven with the Montréal-based orchestra through a series of four concerts, with cutting-edge sound and visual quality. Over 50 musicians will join forces with the best audio and video technicians to capture the OM’s artistry in Bourgie Hall’s magnificent acoustics. With two symphonies per concert, A Summer of Beethoven is celebrating the composer’s 250th birthday.
“Live music is being transformed thanks to this Deutsche Grammophon initiative,” stated Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor, Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal. “This innovative platform features the greatest musicians in the classical world and gives audiences across the globe the chance to listen to the unique sound of my home orchestra. I couldn’t be more proud to belong to these two great families — the famous Yellow Label and the OM — while we forge a new and exciting way to experience music together.”
Recently launched by Deutsche Grammophon, DG Stage – The Classical Concert Hall provides an extraordinary technological and musical experience. Developed by the DG Premium service, it includes exclusive, custom content available for a limited time, including: recitals, chamber music, orchestral performances and opera. Music lovers can find the biggest names in classical, including maestro Nézet-Séguin, who records exclusively under the label.
“Beethoven was a revolutionary who changed the course of music history for ever,” stated Dr. Clemens Trautmann, President of Deutsche Grammophon. "The 250th anniversary of the composer’s birth is the moment to recall how he was driven to ‘Play on, play against all odds’. His music, his courage and his humanity are for our time and for all times. We’re delighted to collaborate with the Orchestre Métropolitain and Yannick-Nézet-Séguin and connect a global audience to A Summer of Beethoven. Their project makes the perfect match for DG Stage and adds an extra dimension to the Yellow Label’s ambitious online classical concert hall. People worldwide will be able to experience their sensational music-making live and share in the fresh perspectives they are sure to bring to Beethoven.”
Each concert will cost 9.90 Euros, which is about $15 Canadian. Concerts can be streamed for 48 hours after they have been put online.
These four concerts will be available starting on July 31 through the Orchestre Métropolitain and Bourgie Hall websites, or directly on DG Stage.
Mario F. Paquet, a classical music enthusiast and host of the OM’s pre-concert talks, will present each of the 8 symphonies alongside the Orchestre’s musicians. The talks will be recorded as short videos and will stream for free on the OM’s website.
“Thanks to this partnership with Deutsche Grammophon, audiences all over the world can see the talent coming out of Montréal, Quebec and Canada,” stated Jean R. Dupré, President and CEO, Orchestre Métropolitain. “New to DG Stage, the OM is taking advantage of a golden opportunity to make their debut in the world of multimedia recordings. And what a debut it is! Thank you to our musicians for their dedication and resilience, and to Yannick for making this exceptional partnership come to life.”
Schedule
- Beethoven – Symphonies No. 2 and 4: Available starting Friday, July 31 at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST)
- Beethoven – Symphonies No. 5 and 6: Starting Friday, August 7 at 2 p.m. EDT, 8 p.m. CEST
- Beethoven – Symphonies No. 7 and 8: Starting Friday, August 14 at 2 p.m. EDT, 8 p.m. CEST
- Beethoven – Symphonies No. 1 and 3: Starting Friday, August 21 at 2 p.m. EDT, 8 p.m. CEST
Touching hearts at a safe distance
Nothing has been left up to chance during recording. The OM’s return to performing is compliant with the public health measures put in place by the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST). All necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of OM musicians, technicians and the limited number of office staff on site. This includes making sure that no one is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, physical distancing of 2 meters, limiting access to the hall, installing one-way corridors, disinfecting the site and requiring masks when moving around the hall.
- More about DG Stage – The Classical Concert Hall: https://www.dg-premium.com/dg-stage/
- More about Yannick Nézet-Séguin: https://yannicknezetseguin.com/en/
— Orchestre Métropolitain
— www.orchestremetropolitain.com
— Deutsche Grammophon
— AB
