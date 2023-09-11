Momenta Biennale de l’image piques curiosity and stimulates reflection

The18th edition of the Momenta Biennale de l’image got underway on September 7 and its ambitious program sees 23 artists from 15 countries have their works put on display at 16 exhibition venues across the city until October 22.
A flagship Montréal event devoted to contemporary art, Momenta has been inviting artists and audiences from the world over to gather in the city’s museums, galleries, and artist-run centres for more than 30 years. The bi-annual event features a number of activities including exhibitions, public events and educational workshops that introduce participants to artists, both local and international, whose works pique curiosity and stimulate reflection.
Founded in 1989 as Le Mois de la Photo à Montréal, the organization was renamed Momenta Biennale de l’image in 2017. The first Mois de la Photo à Montréal was organized by VOX, centre de l’image contemporaine in 1989 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of photography. Until 2002, VOX was responsible for holding the event. In September 2002, it became an autonomous corporation.
The change in administration was followed by the adoption of a new artistic direction concept. For every biennial, a curator is invited to propose a contemporary theme around which a series of exhibitions, a catalogue, and many public activities are produced. This year it was Ji-Yoon Han, and between 20 and 40 artists from Canada and abroad are selected and their works are presented in 15 partner venues throughout the city.
Over the last 10 editions, the biennial has presented more than 550 artists and 2,450 artworks to a total audience of two million. More than 100 partners join the biennial for each edition, and almost 200 cultural stakeholders participate in it.
Momenta makes it perfectly clear that its activities take place on stolen, unceded territories of the Kanien’kehá:ka Nation. These lands and waterways have long served as a meeting site for many Nations, including the Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk) of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, the Huron/Wendat, the Abenaki, and the Anishinaabeg (Algonquin). Even today, these lands are the home of Indigenous peoples from across the globe who gather here in beauty. Tiohtià:ke/Mooniyang/Montreal has a deep colonial history that persists today in many ways; and the organization stands in solidarity with the Indigenous nations that have fought to protect their sovereignty and the land over the years.
For the more information on artists, locations and schedules, visit https://momentabiennale.com/en/
— A. Bonaparte
